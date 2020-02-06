Advertisement

Just the term “Birds of Prey” reminds me of a lot of superheroes for fans of DC Comics. Oracle and Black Canary started the team, and since then there have been quite a few heroes in and out of the line-up. Katana, Lady Blackhawk, Hawk and Dove are just some of the heroes who helped the Birds of Prey in the comics. So which characters exactly appear in “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation or One Harley Quinn)”?

Heroes:

Black Canary – Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is a nightclub singer with a possessive, insulting boss. She’s just trying to survive, but she can’t turn away from someone who needs help (a trait she gets from her mother).

Detective Renee Montoya – The experienced detective (Rosie Perez) is obsessed with detecting bad guys and no one in her office seems to appreciate her work ethic.

Huntress – A mysterious figure known as “the crossbow assassin,” Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has her own reasons for returning to the city after years.

Cassandra Cain – Well, comic book fans know her as a hero who takes on the Batgirl mantle, but she is more like a child to be saved in “Birds of Prey”. Cass (Ella Jay Basco) is a foster child known for pickpocketing. When she unknowingly steals the Bertinelli diamond, she is in enormous trouble.

As far as heroes go, that’s it. Oracle does not appear in the film, but it is worth noting that this is a story about Birds of Prey. The ladies just meet and it is safe to say that there is room for expansion, if they get a sequel.

Of course heroes are nothing to fight without crime. These are the bad guys in “Birds of Prey”.

Villains:

Harley Quinn —Of course, our leading bad girl (Margot Robbie) is a target audience that the public will be looking for. It turns out she ticked off almost every bad guy in Gotham, and once they realize that she and Joker are apart, they all want Harley to die.

Roman Sionis / black mask —This gangster (Ewan McGregor) wants to rule Gotham and everyone in it. He is possessive, controlling and urgently has his way.

—This gangster (Ewan McGregor) wants to rule Gotham and everyone in it. He is possessive, controlling and urgently has his way. Victor Zsasz—As Black Mask’s right hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina) is extremely loyal and a little territorial around the boss.

Joker is also not in the film, although his presence is very significant. The same applies to the original cast ‘Suicide Squad’. Although there are references to the film, don’t expect the former Harley teammates to appear.

While some superhero movies are chock full of surprises, “Birds of Prey” continues to ensure that their kerncast has screen time. That also means no Batman or Justice League cameos.

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” comes to the cinema on Friday.

Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).” Photo: DC Films / Warner Bros.

