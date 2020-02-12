Advertisement

Despite recent health problems, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip seem determined to attend Prince Beatrice’s upcoming wedding. Beatrice will tie up with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the end of May, but has had to deal with a lot of problems planning her big day. Beatrice originally wanted to exchange vows in Italy, but she had to settle for a ceremony in London. Is Prince Philip’s health the real reason that Beatrice had to change her wedding plans?

Princess Beatrice David Fitzgerald / Web Summit via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace confirms the marriage of Princess Beatrice

As Prince Andrew’s eldest daughter, Beatrice announced her engagement to Mozzi last fall. The couple shared some cute photos on social media and seem ready for a royal royal wedding in 2020.

Advertisement

Beatrice’s wedding, however, came in a turbulent time

for the royal family. Last year her father was forced to resign from his

royal duties in the light of his outrageous ties with Jeffrey Epstein

questions about the scale of the ceremony.

Just when Princess Beatrice’s wedding seemed to be back

track, the shocking departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the start of

January derailed again.

Although the ceremony suffered many delays, Buckingham Palace recently issued a statement confirming the date and location of Beatrice’s wedding. The ceremony will officially take place in Chapel Royal on 29 May 2020.

“Her Majesty the Queen has kindly given permission for the

ceremony will take place at the Chapel Royal, St. James’ Palace, “the statement

read. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception given by the queen,

in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. “

What happened to Italy’s plans?

Although there is no doubt that Princess Beatrice’s wedding

will be a wonderful affair, she allegedly wanted to make a knot in Italy.

Mozzi’s family is from Italy and he still has strong ties with the country

nobility.

According to Express

Beatrice’s plans for a destination marriage were changed because of Philip’s

Health. The royal family apparently felt that Philip was not in the mood for a trip to Italy

and asked Beatrice to change the location.

Prince Philip spent a few days at the hospital last Christmas, although it was thought that his condition was not serious. A few years ago, as royal guards will remember, he retired from the royal office and spent most of his time out of the spotlight.

Queen Elizabeth has also suffered from health problems in

last months. In January, Her Majesty canceled a royal engagement because

she was sick. Fortunately the disease was not serious, although Queen Elizabeth

seldom travels outside the UK.

With Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth unable to fly to

Italy, Princess Beatrice had no choice but to have the wedding

London. After all, you cannot reject the Queen of the United Kingdom

she wants to attend a wedding.

Queen Elizabeth is resting in Sandringham

While we wait to find out more about Princess Beatrice’s wedding,

Queen Elizabeth has spent the last few months at her estate in Sandringham. Her

Majesty stays in Sandringham every year during the holidays, although she does

extended its winter break this year until the beginning of February.

The reason that Queen Elizabeth stayed in Sandringham was to pay respect to her father, King George VI, who died on February 6, 1952. Although the date marks Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne, it is a bleak day for Her Majesty and the rest of the royal family.

To honor the memory of her father, Queen Elizabeth adhered to it

himself on February 6. Prince Philip, who has been married to Queen Elizabeth

72 years was also present to keep her company.

Queen Elizabeth appeared a few days before the birthday

at the grand opening of the new Wolferton pumping station. The new station is

located on the Sandringham Estate grounds of Queen Elizabeth and was

reportedly a favorite pursuit of her father, who helped to reveal the original

building in 1948.

Queen Elizabeth did not comment on the various reports concerning the marriage of Princess Beatrice. In addition to appearing at the ceremony, Queen Elizabeth is fully expected to make an appearance at the reception at Buckingham Palace.

Although Princess Beatrice and Edoardo got none

Italian wedding, Beatrice is said to have chosen Chapel Royal. It is not just it

the same place where Queen Victoria and Prince Albert brought the knot in 1840, but it

is also where she was baptized.

Advertisement