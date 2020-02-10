Advertisement

From 1999 to 2000, Renée Zellweger and her Me, Myself and Irene co-star, comedian Jim Carrey, went out with each other. Bobby Farrelly, co-director of the film, told People that Carrey “immediately flips for [Renée]” while filming the comedy. However, Zellweger did not fall for his “annoyingly normal” charm until the end of the shoot.

“When the photo was packed, we spoke on the phone a few times and then all those rumors came that I was going out with him. I was so angry,” Zellweger told CNN. “I said,” No, it’s not true. ” And then I went home … and I said, “God, I really miss him.” “

But in December 2000 the two were divorced. As director Ron Howard, who worked with Carrey on How the Grinch Stole Christmas, People said in 2001: “The media attention has only increased the pressure” on their relationship. However, Zellweger claims that rumors about their relationship – including an engagement with each other – were incorrect. “It was all made up,” she told Cosmopolitan, noting that the rumors started after she and Carrey had only dated three months. “As if I would consider the marriage after three months!”

