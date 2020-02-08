Advertisement

Saturday Night Live promises a big dose of glamor. Talk show host and drag queen legend RuPaul will host the long-standing comedy show for the first time on Saturday.

The SNL cast is at the end for RuPaul’s hosting debut, especially for longtime cast member Cecily Strong. In a SNL promo video for the upcoming episode, a well-dressed Strong can live her dream and “Sissy that walk” down the hall, along with RuPaul, who made the over-the-top model famous in his earlier years when he was dragging brought into the mainstream.

The two trudge down the hallway as if they were reaching the RuPaul Drag Race runway, although Strong’s strut lags behind the drag guru. Her modeling moment is interrupted when they open the doors of Studio 8H – SNL’s home – and find that her SNL cast member Beck Bennett is eating a slice of pizza that J.J. Watts, defensive end of the Houston Texans.

“Hello! J. J. Watt left pizza in his dressing room!” Bennett says excitedly.

A confused RuPaul asks: “What is a J. J. Watt, baby?”

“J.J. Watt is a guy,” Bennet says of last week’s SNL presenter.

RuPaul’s appearance at SNL is two weeks before the start of the 12th season of its reality competition series on VH1 by the inventor and moderator of Drag Race on February 28th.

Cecily Strong and RuPaul appear in a “Saturday Night Live” promotion. RuPaul will host the show on February 8th.

Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Read on for more information on the SNL episode.

Who’s performing?

Just before the release of his fifth studio album, Changes, Justin Bieber will return to the SNL stage. The Canadian pop star has already deleted a few singles from the album – with the latest album “Intentions” with Quavo by the rap trio Migos. So it is more than likely that fans will hear about the new project.

Hopefully, Bieber’s appearance will give him the opportunity to buy back as the worst SNL guest ever after winning the title. Bieber was in double duty in 2013, where he moderated and performed the show, at a time when he was constantly in the spotlight of his annoying antics. The episode prompted SNL alumni Bill Hader and Jay Pharaoh to label Bieber as a “badly behaved” guest during their joint appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in 2018.

“He was just in a bad place … Maybe he’s in a better place, but back then … it was tough,” said Hader about the singer. “Usually everyone is great. Bieber is the only one I’ve seen. He just seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope. I mean, he was just that big.”

When will SNL be broadcast?

The show will air on NBC during the usual broadcast time, Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

Can SNL be streamed live?

Viewers can stream SNL live on the NBC website and app. Those with paid services like Hulu + Live and YouTube TV can watch the show on these platforms.

Do you want to see only the best sketches and sketches? Take a look at YouTube shortly after the show has aired – all highlights of the show can be viewed there. As always, viewers can keep up with the entire SNL chat by following the hashtag #SNL on social media.

