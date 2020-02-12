Tessa Thompson is an actress who has received much recognition in recent years for her roles in films such as Selma (2014), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Men In Black: International (2019). Given Thompson’s popularity, it is not surprising that there are many fans who are curious about her dating life. Read below for more information about who Thompson dated in the past and whether she is currently single or not.

Tessa Thompson is “attracted to men and also to women”

Tessa Thompson | Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Most Hollywood celebrities still identify themselves as heterosexual, but Thompson is one of the few stars in Hollywood who has been very open about the fact that she likes both men and women. She once told Net-a-Porter that her family allowed her to be herself from the very beginning.

“I can take things for granted because of my family – it’s so free and you can be anything you want to be,” Thompson shared. “I am attracted to men and also to women. When I bring a woman home, or a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

However, Thompson has also been clear about the fact that she does not identify herself as bisexual. She told The Independent that she “never said that word because I don’t think in those binaries.”

Tessa Thompson may have dated Janelle Monae

Perhaps Thompson’s most remarkable relationship in the past was with Janelle Monae, who identifies himself as a pan-sexual and “has been in relationship with both men and women.”

It is not clear when Thompson and Monae first met, but they were first spotted together in 2015. After that, the couple were often seen together and attended events together.

Despite the fact that many fans believe they had a relationship together, neither Thompson nor Monae have ever confirmed that.

Thompson told Net-a-Porter: “We love each other a lot. We are so close, we vibrate at the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s fine. It does not bother me. “

Thompson also admitted that she and Monae preferred to keep their personal lives out of sight of the public, although it was also important for them to be a source of inspiration and representation for people who do not have LGBTQ + role models had.

“It’s difficult because Janelle and I are really private people and we both try to navigate how you want to reconcile, want privacy and space, and also want to use your platform and influence,” Thompson said. “Do I have a responsibility to talk about that? Do I have the responsibility to say in a public space that this is my person? “

Because Thompson and Monae chose to keep many details about their relationship private, fans never learned much about what happened between the two women. When they date, it is unclear when and if they broke up.

In any case, Monae posted a birthday message for Thompson in October 2019, showing that they are probably still very close.

Tessa Thompson is now allegedly dating Dev Hynes

Nevertheless, Thompson now makes headlines for possible dating with someone else.

In January 2019 she was spotted for the first time with musician Dev Hynes. The two were seen together several times the following year, which led to many speculations about a possible romance between them.

More recently, a source shared with Page Six that Thompson and Hynes acted very pleasantly at the Sundance Film Festival. The insider revealed: “They stood side by side all night when he arrived. They held hands, laughed, and chatted with friends. Then they left together. “