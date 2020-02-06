Advertisement

Courtroom sketch by Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam in orange.

The behavior of a man charged with murdering a couple in Vancouver was questioned by a prosecutor on Wednesday, the third day of the cross-examination.

During his testimony, Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam sometimes seemed to smile when he answered questions from the lawyers.

During Wednesday’s cross-examination, attorney Daniel Mulligan Kam, 29, began asking why he stole a vehicle from one of the two murder victims, Dianna Mah-Jones, after the September 2017 killings.

In an obvious reaction to Kam’s expression, Mulligan paused and asked, “Is that funny?”

“No, it’s not funny,” Kam replied.

“The reason you drove was because you were able to leave the immediate vicinity of the Jones Residence and have the evidence,” continued Mulligan.

“I don’t think that’s the case,” said Kam.

“But that’s exactly what you did, right?” Said Mulligan.

“In a way yes,” said Kam.

“Well, more than in a way. That’s exactly what you did, ”said Mulligan.

“I didn’t have all the evidence in full and I couldn’t remember why,” said Kam.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the murders of Mah-Jones [64] and her husband Richard Jones [68].

Dianna Mah-Jones [65] and Richard Jones [68] were found dead in their Marpole house.

During his testimony, Kam admitted that he randomly attacked and killed the couple in their home.

He denies that he intended to commit the murder, and his lawyers claim that at the time of the murder, he was suffering from a mental disorder that resulted from an addiction to online games.

Court heard that Kam stabbed the two victims and took their bodies to the shower stall in their bathroom before they left the scene.

He admitted that Mah-Jones had scratched his face while he was attacking her because his DNA had been found under her fingernails.

At the start of Wednesday’s cross-examination, Mulligan suggested that Kam Mah-Jones’ body be placed over her husband’s in the shower cubicle so that her hands would be exposed to the tap water.

Kam denied that he had done this or that he was trying to wash away DNA.

Mulligan suggested when Kam returned to his Marpole house after the murders to think about DNA evidence.

“I’m sorry,” said Kam. “I don’t remember what I was thinking specifically.”

After the cross-examination was completed, the process was suspended until Friday until the defense is expected to consult a clinical psychologist. The Crown said it could call a forensic psychiatrist.

