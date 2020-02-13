We all know that the Kardashian Jenners have a lush lifestyle. But as the years pass, the Kardashians seem to be constantly surpassing their own excess, while the rest of America is struggling.

The Kardashians are spending horribly large amounts on frivolous events, such as birthday parties, and some fans have become tired of the show.

Is the excessive lifestyle of the Kardashians outdated? This is what we know about the situation.

How much do the Kardashians earn?

Kim Kardashian West Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $ 370 million, but even with that amazing amount, she is not the richest of the bunch. Her little sister, Kylie Jenner, takes that title with a wealth of more than a billion, mainly made from her cosmetics company.

Compared to the average American, Kylie wins by a landslide. A full-time employee in the US earns an average of $ 48,328 a year. According to Business Insider calculations, Kylie makes that amount in less than two and a half hours.

In another amazing figure, Kylie even earns $ 1.2 million from every Instagram post sponsored. That is almost as much as the average woman with a bachelor’s degree earns her entire life.

But Kim and Kylie are not the only ones who bring the bacon, although they certainly get the most. The matriarch of the Kardashian couple, Kris Jenner, has a net worth of $ 90 million.

Khloe Kardashian has $ 50 million, Kourtney Kardashian has $ 45 million and Kendall Jenner has $ 40 million. Even the smallest earners in the Kardashian family earn much more than most Americans can even dream of.

The Kardashians like to show off their excessive wealth

The Kardashians make no secret of their huge income. Instead, they love to show off their excessive wealth in their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on Instagram, and almost always when they are in the public eye.

Khloe was criticized for her excessive spending when she posted a photo of her daughter True on Instagram, surrounded by 14 Hermes Birkin bags, each with a value of $ 12,000 to more than $ 200,000.

The bags were arranged in a circle around the 10-month-old, and show off Khloe’s collection of different colors and patterns. There was even a customized bag with the word “KHLOMONEY” on the front.

Some fans supported, but others noticed that the toddler had to play with toys, not expensive purses. “This photo can pay off all my debts,” another commented.

Kylie received criticism after an extensive 2nd birthday party for her daughter, Stormi. The theme of the party was #StormiWorld and changed the location into an entire theme park. Guests needed a map to find their way around the event full of custom decorations, carnival rides, and a huge magnification of the girl’s face.

Are fans tired of the excessive spending of the Kardashian?

In a world where most millennials can only dream of owning their first home, the excessive spending of Kardashian is starting to make fun of their fans. A recent Reddit discussion proved this point.

“This is a world after 2008,” wrote one fan, “the lush lifestyle is increasingly seen as tasteless and unpalatable. Kylie (and to a certain extent Khloe, which was my absolute favorite when she was a person, not an inflated doll) I am now very annoyed by the constant parading of cars and jewelry and clothing in connection with a complete lack of personality. It is time for them to carry out a rebranding. “

Others were really bothered by all the garbage that lush Kardashian parties and their general lifestyle produce. “Not only does the constant cashing feel extremely over,” one commentator wrote, “but can we all agree that the Kardashians are likely to produce around 2000x more waste than the average person / household? And that just … doesn’t fly in 2020? “

More people than ever worry about waste and the environment. In this atmosphere it is no surprise that the Kardashians would criticize their excessive lifestyle.

Unfortunately, the Kardashians have to make some big changes to win back their fans. But are they even capable of doing so after years of excessive spending habits?

One thing is certain, if they lose their fans, they can be forced to crush their expenses.