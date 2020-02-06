Advertisement

When Jessica Biel’s The Sinner premiered in the US, it followed a woman who apparently randomly killed a man on the beach in front of her family. Although a crime as mysteriously poignant as it seems to fall into the “so incredible that it must be true” category, the show was based on a fiction book. The Sinner Season 3 is not based on a true story. Instead of using inspiration from German crime novelist Petra Hammesfahr, the second and current seasons of The Sinner came from the spirit of showrunner Derek Simonds.

While the first season of The Sinner was the stand-alone story of Cora Tannetti of Biel, the American series continued to use Bill Pullman’s detective as a continuous line. After Cora’s case was closed, Harry Ambrose investigated why a young boy named Julian would kill two people claiming to be his parents – a story made for the show by Simonds and company. For season 3, Matt Bomer’s Jamie is involved in a fatal car accident with an old college friend and Ambrose rightly suspects there is more to it. Again, although the circumstances are realistic, Jamie is a fictional character.

Peter Kramer / VS network

Like Cora, Jamie appears to be an upright citizen and family man, but after the car accident, secrets from his past begin to be revealed. “Derek wrote this really three-dimensional character. Until the end of the season I didn’t know what the next bend of this character would be,” Bomer told Variety at the premiere of season 3. “I waited with bated breath.”

Although the seasons of The Sinner have similar setups, Simonds told TVInsider that he wanted the main character to be more guilty than in the past. Cora had suppressed memories of her sister’s traumatic death, so she couldn’t even understand why she had killed the man on the beach. And Julian was a young child whose worldview had been manipulated because he never knew his true origins and was raised in a religious cult. “[This time] I was interested in someone who knows what he or she is doing and knows it is wrong and asks an ethical question,” said Simonds.

Peter Kramer / VS network

One way to connect this season with real life is that Jamie’s struggles feel more universal to a larger audience. Rather than having experienced a very specific traumatic incident in his past, such as Cora and Julian, Simonds said in a video for the US that the character of Bomer has to do with “the trauma of everyday life.”

As The Sinner Season 3 unfolds, Ambrose will have to decide if that trauma is enough to apologize to Jamie for the very real consequences of his actions.

