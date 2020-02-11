Advertisement

Depending on where you work, you may have Monday, February 17th, 2020 for Presidents Day. It’s a federal holiday that takes place on the third Monday in February, so public services remain closed, but many places are still open and some retailers actually have sales on the holidays.

With this uncertainty, you may not be entirely sure whether one of the exchanges will be open to buy or sell on Presidents Day. Will the exchange be available for trading on Presidents Day, or will it be closed with due regard?

Is the stock exchange open on Presidents Day?

The major stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, will be closed on Presidents Day. You will have to wait until Tuesday afterwards (in the case of 2020 on February 18th) to start trading. In addition, the US bond market will be closed on Presidents Day.

The currency and commodity markets may be open on Presidents Day. Depending on the currency, it may not be open for normal trading hours. However, it is recommended that you act with extreme caution during a vacation as fewer people trading in the market can affect liquidity.

When is the stock exchange closed?

On an average market day, it opens at 9:30 a.m. EST and closes at 4:00 p.m. EST. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. While it closes on some holidays, a few days (such as the day after Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve), it opens at its regular time, but closes early.

After Presidents Day, markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq will remain open every weekday until Friday, April 10, 2020, for the usual hours when they close on Good Friday.

