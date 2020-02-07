Advertisement

Birds of Prey, the second film starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, comes at an interesting time for the DC Comics multiverse. The film is the first since the DC television and film universes (briefly) were united when Ezra Miller’s Flash from DCEU met Grant Gustins Arrowverse Flash in Crisis on Infinite Earths. This could have been the cause of the widespread rumor on social media that Birds of Prey may have a post-credits scene with a new green arrow because Oliver Queen (played by Stephen Amell) can no longer be seen on the arrow side will be.

These rumors have now proven false since Birds of Prey is in the cinema and people have been waiting for the scene with the green arrows to be disappointed after the credits. In fact, Margot Robbie doesn’t have a real post-credits scene at all, but in the end there is something that the most dedicated DC fans want to stay for.

Harley Quinn (center) appears in a voiceover after the credits for “Birds of Prey”.

DC

Advertisement

Birds of Prey is full of Harley Quinn voice-over, and the end of credits is no exception. Once the credits have rolled out, Harley returns to tell the remaining cinema-goers that she has a “super duper secret” she can share with them, but not to tell anyone that it is Batman – even if she is the current Ben Affleck “Batfleck” means. Batman or the upcoming Robert Pattinson iteration is not clear. She continues, “Did you know that Batman …” before being cut off.

Some fans will take this as a big indication that Batman will either appear in the upcoming James Gunn film The Suicide Squad or that Harley will appear in The Batman. Most likely this is just a joke from a script full of confident Deadpool-like jokes and wisecracks.

Although most movie fans associate post-credit scenes with superhero films thanks to Marvel’s regular use, there are relatively few scenes in DC films that begin after the start of the credit. The only DCEU films with post-credits are Aquaman and Suicide Squad, each with one, and Justice League and Shazam, each with two.

These films have spiced up sequels in these scenes. Birds of Prey seemed to do this in the film narrative. At the end of the film, Harley and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) go together. Many fans speculate that this means that Cain will appear in The Suicide Squad alongside Robbie’s thug as her ultimate alter ego, Batgirl Crazy.

Birds of Prey is now in theaters.

Advertisement