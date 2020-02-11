Advertisement

Posted: Feb 11, 2020

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 6:25 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The founder and CEO of Syracuse Jazz Fest is confident that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plan to extend the State Fair to 18 days will mean a new home and new life for Jazz Fest.

After 35 years, the Jazz Fest went dark two years ago when corporate support dried up.

“Now that the fair is 18 days long and they have to program for 18 days, I thought it wouldn’t be wonderful if we could band together and move the Jazz Festival to the state fair,” said Frank Malfitano. Jazz Fest executive producer.

Cuomo said he put an additional $ 5 million into the fair’s budget, which Malfitano noticed.

“When I saw that this should be used for the show expansion and it was announced that it should be used for programming, I thought let me see if we could have a partnership,” said Malfitano. “I love the fair, I’ve always done that since I was a child. And I think there is no question that this is the right place. “

Malfitano’s suggestion, which he personally presented to the exhibition manager, is to start small this year with at least two exhibition days for the Jazz Festival.

“I don’t expect them to accept the full Jazz Fest model, format, and template and put it in the middle of the fair, which has been going on for over 100 years,” said Malfitano. “We would work together to design it … we left the proposal indefinitely.”

And this unlimited proposal includes booking the jazz acts themselves.

“If you have a contract that specifically states that we need to work with Live Nation or Triangle Talent, I would work with them,” said Malfitano. “We would sit down and I would make my recommendations and I would say who to go with.”

Malfitano’s written proposal calls for a two-day talent budget for the State Fair Jazz Festival, which should be between $ 250,000 and $ 300,000 of the $ 5 million spent on the longer fair.

He told NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings that this is urgent, as the event must find both a new home and a new source of ongoing financial support for the Jazz Festival after two dark years.

“… I am ready to break away from everyday life, but I really have a mission and this mission is to ensure that the jazz festival continues in the community,” said Malfitano.

On Tuesday, State Fair spokesman Dave Bullard released the following statement on NewsChannel 9:

“We have the greatest respect for Frank Malfitano and the festival. We let him know that the proposed allocation of funds, if approved, is already fully intended to increase the salary and operating costs of the 18-day show, but we will seriously consider his proposal. “

