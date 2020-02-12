Advertisement

Netflix’s To All the Boys: P. I Love You will be released on Wednesday 12 February and fans can’t be more excited. The long-awaited sequel of the breakout teen franchise will continue the romance of Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). But wait a minute, there is even more content to look forward to. Prior to the premiere of the second film, the streaming service To All the Boys 3: Always and Forever, confirmed Lara Jean. So here’s everything we know about the third movie so far.

“To All the Boys 3: Always and Forever, Lara Jean” was filmed back-to-back with the second film

In August 2019, the To All the Boys I Loved Before three-quel received the green light. Netflix made the announcement via an Instagram video with Condor, Centineo and newcomer Jordan Fisher, who plays John Ambrose McClaren in P.S. I love you. The trio held up cards in a possible reference to love, actually.

“Hey, it’s me, Lana, Noah, (en) Jordan,” read the cards. “You have been so supportive and loving and patient. Let’s say our movie is coming soon! What else do you want? To All The Boys P. I Still Love You will premiere on February 12! “

Then comes the cast revealed To All the Boys 3 soon.

“We almost forgot something,” the cards read. “The third film To All The Boys Always And Forever, Lara Jean is in production!”

Meanwhile, in early February 2020, Condor stopped at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the sequel.

“It’s a trilogy in the books. So we were hoping we’d get a sequel,” Condor said. “And when we got it, I was really excited because I felt that Lara Jean had much more to grow like a young woman.”

The actress also shared To All the Boys 3 that has officially packed the production.

“Yes, we are done shooting,” Condor said when asked about the third film. “It’s done! We shot two and three.”

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo say goodbye to their ‘TATB’ characters

View this post on Instagram

Now the production for To All the Boys 3 seems to have ended on September 10, 2019, when Condor said goodbye to Lara Jean on Instagram in an emotional post. On September 26, the actress wrote:

One day all this will be the proof, the proof that we were here, the proof that we loved each other. It is the guarantee that whatever happens to us in the future this time was ours. “- Always and forever, Lara Jean.

It’s been 16 days since the To All The Boys that I loved before filming movies 2 and 3 with franchise recordings. I really struggled to express my feelings towards this end … words will never describe my love for Lara Jean. Her family, her friends, Peter.

Words will never be able to describe the long nights on the set where it would suddenly hit me, like a ton of stones, that I had the honor to portray a girl so fiercely determined in love, who represents power in softness . Words will never describe my gratitude to You, because I love her as much as I do. Because you tied your hair in a scrunchie and said, “Let’s do this.” Always & Forever, your Lara Jean.

Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky.

I hope you like these latest episodes as much as we do. Always grateful for the opportunity to be yours

Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, thank you Matt, thank you Netflix, thank you for everyone who told us this story

Centineo also wrote his own farewell letter to Peter on September 17.

“Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “I hope you like these latest episodes as much as we do. Always grateful for the opportunity to be yours.

He continued: “Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, thank you Matt, thank you Netflix, thank you for everyone who told us this story.”

The date and time of the “To All the Boys 3”

Lana Condor | Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For now, Netflix still has to announce the release date and time for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. But since the second and third films were filmed back-to-back, it is likely that All All Boys 3 will be released sooner than later. Nevertheless, fans will just have to wait and see which broadcast date the streaming platform chooses for the franchise’s conclusion.

But still, remember P. S. Still Love You debuts in February. And actually it seems that Peter and Lara Jean have many pits. Still speaking with The Tonight Show, Condor teased how fans responded to the new love triangle of the sequel.

“It’s like an honest, true love triangle,” Condor said. “There is a new character named John Ambrose McClaren, who is played by the great Jordan Fisher, and he comes in and rocks the boat. We had the premiere days ago – the fan screening – and people went crazy. They shouted at Lara Jean, such as: “Why?!”

