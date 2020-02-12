After two recall actions for more than 600,000 vehicles due to safety issues, Ford (F) has announced a new safety reminder for certain 2013 to 2018 Flex, Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT vehicle models.

The recall affects more than 230,000 vehicles in North America that may have a broken toe suspension on the rear suspension due to frequent full suspension of the rear suspension, which could increase the risk of a collision.

The affected Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT were produced at the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, from September 12, 2011 to June 1, 2017. The Taurus Police Interceptor Sedans and Ford Taurus SHOs Performance Pack-equipped vehicles were produced at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from 25 August 2011 to 1 June 2017.

To repair the defective suspension couplings, Ford dealers will replace the left and right suspension couplings with new forged toe connections.

Ford said it did not receive any reports of accidents or injuries due to the safety issue.

Shares Ford shares rose 1.67% from 2.07 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

Ford has voluntarily recalled 370,000 vehicles due to severe corrosion that could result in loss of steering control. Photo: Reuters

