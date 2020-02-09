Advertisement

MADRID – Alexander Isak, the young Swedish striker, scored another 83rd-minute goal in Real Sociedad’s 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country derby on Sunday.

It was the eighth goal in the last six games for 20-year-old Isak, who played a duel in the team’s impressive 4-3 away win over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Athletic Bilbao also celebrated a surprising victory in the Copa quarter-finals when he beat Barcelona 1-0 at home.

Cristian ‘Portu’ Portugués led the hosts in the 65th game of the Spanish league. Six minutes later, Iñaki Williams equalized for Athletic.

Athletics Iker Muniain was sent off with a red card for a hard foul in the 89th minute.

It was the fourth victory of the Sociedad in the last five derbies in the Basque Country.

Both teams have had problems with the league recently, when Athletic went off to a winless win in seven games in a row and Sociedad lost three of their last four games.

The win brought Sociedad in sixth while Athletic remained in ninth.

ESPANYOL’S HOME PROFIT

Espanyol won 1-0 in the first home win of the season against Mallorca.

Forward Raúl de Tomás won in the 58th minute and ended the team’s winless run at the RCDE stadium, where they lost seven games and played four draws.

De Tomás, Espanyol’s most expensive transfer after moving from Benfica in January, has scored in each of his first five games at Barcelona.

The win temporarily brought Espanyol out of the overall standings. It has one point more than the last place in the Celta, where fifth place will be held in Seville on Sunday.

It was the fourth consecutive loss in all competitions for Mallorca, which is just outside the relegation zone.

Spanish leaders Real Madrid are in the midfield of Osasuna on Sunday, while second-placed Barcelona play at Real Betis.

