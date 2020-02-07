Advertisement

The HSE has identified special isolation rooms at all locations to prepare for a possible outbreak of the corona virus.

Authorities are stepping up efforts to prepare for the virus by sending general practitioners’ offices, out-of-hours operations and personal protective equipment to public health facilities today.

In the meantime, 15 people suspected of having coronavirus in Ireland have had a negative test.

The health ministry said the 15 suspected cases had recently traveled from mainland China and had symptoms of the virus, which has now killed 636 people.

Joe Ryan, National Director of Services at HSE, said the hospitals are also prepared for any outbreak.

“We have isolation camps in all of our hospitals,” he said.

“Some hospitals have very good isolation options, others have a room with a bed with oxygen and suction.”

He added, “Yes, our hospitals are busy. Yes, there are still a lot of people with flu. If we had a coronavirus presentation, we would give it a priority because it was a new virus . “

The tests were all carried out until last Monday at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in Dublin.

Dr. Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said, “So it’s a swab, and most importantly, as I say, we now have the ability to do this test in this country.

“The National Reference Laboratory for Viruses, which is based on UCD, will have a result approximately eight hours after the start of the test, so we will be able to return the test results the same day.

“If a person is managed and treated in this way in a relatively short period of time, we can determine whether this is the case or not.”

