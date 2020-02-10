Advertisement

RAMALLAH, West Bank – One of the men was hospitalized with kidney failure and 11 broken ribs. Another was barely recognizable to his wife when he was rolled into a courtroom. A third was sutured after being attacked by a security dog.

Then the three Palestinians were brought back to their Israeli interrogators. They had been swept up in an extensive manhunt that started after a roadside bomb killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl and wounded her father and brother when they went down to a source in the occupied West Bank last August.

The attack raised fears of a sophisticated militant cell that could strike again, and the Israeli interrogators appear to have treated it as a ticking time bomb scenario. Israeli and Palestinian rights groups strongly suggest that they have tortured several detainees in violation of Israeli and international law.

The allegations against Israel are the most serious that have been known for years, and right-wing groups state that two decades after Israel’s Supreme Court banned most forms of torture, easing the constraints.

Lawyers and family members of the three main suspects said they had been tortured until hospitalization. Several other Palestinians attacked by the Israeli homeland security agency Shin Bet said they were threatened, beaten, forced into painful stressful positions, and denied sleep.

A landmark decision by the Israeli Supreme Court in 1999 prohibits such torture. But the law allows interrogators to defend the use of violence when there is fear of an impending attack.

According to legal groups, interrogators routinely take advantage of the gap, knowing that they may have few consequences.

According to the public committee against torture in Israel, more than 1,200 complaints against Shin Bet have been filed since 2001 without a single case being brought to justice. In 2017, only one criminal investigation into suspected rape was initiated and is ongoing.

The allegations come at a delicate time after President Donald Trump’s Middle East initiative, which would greatly benefit Israel and allow it to annex large parts of the West Bank, was released. The Palestinians have rejected the plan and there have been sporadic clashes across the West Bank in recent days.

The West-backed Palestinian Authority, which has also been accused of torturing prisoners, has responded to the plan and threatened to end its long-standing security coordination with Israel, which many Palestinians see as an expansion of the occupation. Recent allegations of torture could increase pressure on President Mahmoud Abbas to follow up on these threats.

A FRENZIED MANHUNT

The Shin Bet launched a massive search after 17-year-old Rina Shnerb killed and seriously wounded her father and older brother after the August 23 bombing. Such bombings, a hallmark of the Palestinian uprising in 2000-2005, have been rare in recent years.

The authorities accused the attack on the Popular Front for the liberation of Palestine, or PFLP, a left-wing political party with an armed wing. In the weeks that followed, security forces arrested dozens of its members – suspected militants, politicians and student leaders.

The 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under Israeli military rule, and prisoners can be detained for months or years without charge, according to a practice known as administrative detention. Israel says such measures are needed to prevent attacks without revealing sensitive information.

The Shin Bet identified the 44-year-old Samer Arbeed as the mastermind of the attack and as a bomb maker. Qassem Barghouti, 22, was said to have participated in the bombings and other attacks, and Walid Hanatsheh, 51, was a high-ranking commander in the group’s armed wing.

The Shin Bet, also known as the Israel Security Agency, said the interrogations helped fend off attacks planned for the “near future” and led the authorities to several arms stores.

The agency refused to respond to certain allegations of torture, simply stating that “interrogations are conducted in accordance with the law and are aimed at protecting the state of Israel and its citizens from terrorist attacks.”

“SEVERE TORTURE”

In September, days after his arrest, Arbeed was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Sahar Francis, head of the Palestinian Addameer Rights Group and lawyer for the suspects, said Arbeed’s interrogators beat him for 36 hours and left him with kidney failure and 11 broken ribs. He was hospitalized and needed a respirator after getting pneumonia. After three weeks, he was released from the hospital and returned to the care of Shin Bet.

The Shin Bet said at the time that Arbeed “was not feeling well” during the interrogation and was taken to hospital without further explanation. Israeli media said the Justice Department was investigating. The ministry did not respond to requests for comments.

While Arbeed’s hospitalization was widespread at the time, Francis said his alleged co-conspirators Barghouti and Hanatsheh were also badly beaten.

Hanatsheh’s wife Bayan said that she hardly recognized him when she saw him 60 days after his arrest.

“He was brought to trial in a wheelchair,” she said. “He looked very old, his beard was torn in several places, and his eyes were deep in his head. He wasn’t himself, ”she said.

Francis shared photos of Hanatsheh, which she said were taken 10 days after he was interrogated. They appeared to have large red bruises on their legs, feet and shoulders.

Barghouti, the third suspected attacker, was bitten in the genitals by a security dog ​​when the authorities raided his home near the West Bank town of Ramallah, Francis said.

“When he was brought back from the hospital for questioning, the interrogators hit him on his wounds,” she said. During his interrogation, he urinated in his pants once because he was not allowed to go to the toilet, she added.

Addameer declined to publish medical records of the injuries, citing data protection laws.

Rachel Stroumsa, executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, said the allegations are “very credible” and are consistent with the testimony that her group has gathered from other detainees over the years.

“Someone who is in good health is arrested and ends up in the hospital two days later. He is incubated with broken ribs for dialysis,” she said. “It is extremely difficult for me to find an explanation other than a difficult one.” Suspected of torture. ‘

THE EXPERIENCE “NEVER LEAVES YOU”

According to Addameer, several other suspects have been exposed to less severe forms of abuse that the human rights community generally regards as torture. In total, around 50 Palestinians were tortured in some form after the bombings.

George Abu Ghazaleh, 29, who works in a music production company and teaches traditional dance, was arrested at his home on November 11 and taken away in his pajamas and slippers. He said he was isolated in a dirty cell for weeks, beaten and shouted at.

“I was asked about acquaintances and people I don’t know,” he said. “I tried to convince them that I am not connected to any of these people in any way.”

He said he was held in a chair in the so-called Shabach position with his arms and legs tied for several hours – a practice that the Supreme Court specifically prohibited.

He was released without charge after 40 days, but says he is still traumatized.

“This kind of experience never lets you go,” he said. He describes how he feels distracted most of the time and says he wakes up at the quietest sound outside his window at night.

According to Addameer, Shin Bet has also arrested family members of the alleged militants – mainly women – to put pressure on them.

Hanatsheh’s 21-year-old daughter is said to have been detained for two days and brought before her detained father. The authorities also detained Barghouti’s mother, who teaches media studies at Birzeit University, for two weeks.

The Shin Bet also gathered students with alleged connections to the PFLP. 22-year-old Mays Abu Ghush was exposed to Shabach for 30 days, according to Francis, who also represents her.

SANCTIONED TO ‘HIGHEST LEVEL’

Stroumsa said the “defense of necessity” approved by the Supreme Court was never intended to sanction any form of torture, but to enable interrogators to defend themselves if they migrated to gray areas.

“Torture is absolutely forbidden,” she said. “There are things we don’t do. We don’t rape. We don’t enslave people. We don’t torture. It is a moral code. It is also a code of law to which Israel is bound. ‘

She said the need for defense had now been agreed prior to interrogation and was often sanctioned “at the highest level” by the Shin Bet chief or the attorney general.

Her group has seen a “sharp increase” in reports of torture in the past three months.

The Shin Bet did not want to comment on when or how self-defense is used.

The Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the West Bank, and the Gaza militant Islamic group Hamas have also been accused of torturing political prisoners. Human rights groups say torture is endemic in other countries in the region, such as Syria and Egypt.

In contrast to these countries, Israel routinely presents itself as the only democracy in the region and praises the morale of its security forces.

In December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Shin Bet, the army and the police for arresting the “reprehensible terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb”. “

“Israel’s long arm reaches everyone who seeks our lives, and it will continue to do so,” he said.

Follow Mohammed Daraghmeh on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MohammedDaragh1 and Joseph Krauss at www.twitter.com/josephkrauss.

