Twelve Israeli soldiers were injured when a Palestinian driver hit them in Jerusalem.

This happened at the same time that a 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank.

The surge in violence comes just days after US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East plan, which greatly benefited Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

The plan has sparked the Israeli nationalists’ call for annexation of parts of the West Bank – land that the Palestinians want for their hoped-for state – and created tensions in the region.

Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said one of the twelve injured in Jerusalem was seriously injured.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the incident was being treated as a “terrorist attack,” and officials were looking for the attacker who had fled the scene.

Officials from the Palestinian hospital said the 19-year-old was killed in clashes in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. Six other people were injured in the conflict. The incident occurred amid increased violence in the region (Mahmoud Illean / AP).

This death occurred a few hours after Israeli forces shot a 17-year-old Palestinian in clashes with protesters in the West Bank on Wednesday.

Mr. Conricus stopped to avoid connecting the wave of violence directly to Mr. Trump’s plan: “Attacks from the Gaza Strip, an attack in Jerusalem, signs of an increase in hostile activity in Jenin. Yesterday friction in Hebron. We are not trying to escalate the situation while understanding the complexity and sensitivity of the situation. “

In the incident in Jerusalem, the troops were on an “educational heritage tour” near a popular entertainment district in Jerusalem when the driver rammed in his car and fled.

Such acts of violence have been widespread in Jerusalem over the past decade during a minor wave of attacks that occurred almost daily. In recent years, however, they have become increasingly rare.

In the West Bank, Conricus said, troops would demolish a militant’s house that was allegedly involved in a fatal attack. Palestinians who threw Molotov cocktails at troops who then came under sniper fire would have caused “considerable uproar” at the scene.

According to Conricus, the armed forces responded to the violence with their own sniper fire and a Palestinian shooter was killed.

He could not confirm whether the 19-year-old was the sniper. He said there was an “increase in the intensity” of funds used against Israeli troops in the West Bank.

Jenin’s governor, Akram Rajoub, said the 19-year-old, a student at an academy training trainee police officers, threw stones at the troops.

