Advertisement

An auto-ramming target aimed at Israeli troops in Jerusalem injured 14 people on Thursday while two Palestinians were shot in collisions in the occupied West Bank, when violence struck a week after the controversial peace plan of Washington in the Middle East.

A third person was killed by Israeli officers in the old city in East Jerusalem after shooting at the police, Israeli officials said.

The alleged perpetrator of the car’s ramming was arrested on Thursday evening after a day of hunting. The suspect was not immediately identified.

Advertisement

An Israeli air strike hits the southern Gaza Strip after new rocket or mortar fire by Palestinian militants Photo: AFP / SAID KHATIB

The army said it deployed additional troops in the West Bank for Friday prayers, often a gathering point for Palestinian demonstrations.

The ramming took place in the center of Jerusalem shortly before 2 am (0000 GMT) where the soldiers were marching, the army said, adding that one of them was “badly wounded”.

Public radio said they were new recruits en route to an induction ceremony on the Western Wall of Jerusalem, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

The attacker fled to the occupied West Bank but was arrested near the Gush Etzion settlement, Israeli police said.

An Israeli police officer inspects the scene of a car ram in Jerusalem that injured 14 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Photo: AFP / OREN BEN HAKOON

Prior to the arrest,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the neighborhood of the settlement and promised a firm response.

“Terrorism won’t beat us; we’ll win!”, He said

It was the most serious escalation in violence since US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan on January 28.

Relatives mourn Palestinian teenager Mohammed al-Haddad, killed by Israeli fire during collisions in the flashpoint town of Hebron in the West Bank Photo: AFP / HAZEM BADER

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas blamed Trump’s peace proposal for the unrest.

“It was the deal of the century that created this atmosphere of escalation and tension,” said Nabil Abu Rudeinah.

An armed supporter of the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas fires his rifle during the funeral of 19-year-old Yazan Abu Tabikh, killed during an Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the North West Bank Photo: AFP / Jaafar ASHTIYEH

Netanyahu hit back, turned directly to Abbas and accused him of firing violence.

“This won’t bring you anything – neither the stabbing, the rattling of the car … or inciting violence. We will do everything necessary to keep us safe.”

The Islamist Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip and fought three wars with Israel, hailed auto-ramming as a “practical response” to Trump’s plan, but stopped claiming responsibility.

Rightwinger Netanyahu faces an election on March 2 and his main rival also promised a harsh response to the attack.

An Israeli border guard is aiming its gun at Palestinian protesters during an attack in Bethlehem on the West Bank Photo: AFP / Musa Al SHAER

“We will arrange the score with anyone who wants to harm us,” said centrist Benny Gantz, himself a former military general, in a statement.

The Trump plan unilaterally gives Israel most of what it has sought in previous negotiations, including an “undivided capital” in Jerusalem.

The plan upset the Palestinians, whose leaders argued for street protests about what they saw as pro-Israel bias.

Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner would meet members of the UN Security Council on Thursday to present the plan he had prepared.

Abbas has to express opposition to the US initiative next week at the UN.

Although the first Palestinian reaction to the plan saw little violence, tensions have increased enormously in recent days.

In the northern city of Jenin on the West Bank, Israeli troops shot two people – 19-year-old Yazan Abu Tabikh and Palestinian policeman Tareq Badwan.

The Israeli army said it had gone to the area to demolish the house of a Palestinian who was involved in the murder of a Jewish settler in 2018.

Troops then shot at Palestinians who “had hurled explosives and shot at them,” the army said.

Palestinian security sources said Abu Tabikh was one of the protesters when he was murdered, but Badwan was in the courtyard of a police station close to the collisions when he was hit.

Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus told reporters that troops had shot down a member of the Palestinian security forces and that the army was investigating.

Separately, a man opened fire on Israeli troops near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, with troops responding by shooting him.

The police identified the shooter as an Arab resident of northern Israel, who recently converted to Islam and is known to the authorities about past crimes.

The army said it had decided “to strengthen the Judea and Samaria division with additional combat troops,” using the biblical conditions for the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli planes hit Hamas early on Thursday after Palestinians fired rockets or mortar rounds at Israel and launched fire bombs.

Since Trump’s plan was announced, there has been almost daily fire from Gaza to southern Israel, triggering Israeli retribution.

No victims were reported.

. (TagsToTranslate) israel

Advertisement