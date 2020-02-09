Advertisement

NORMAL, IL. – Two Illinois State University professors have received a $ 1.23 million federal grant to help students who work with blind or deaf babies and toddlers, university officials said.

The money will be used for a training program that integrates special education and language pathology.

“It is not only in the state of Illinois that we have a dangerous shortage of early childhood assistants for blind or deaf children up to three years old,” said Maribeth Lartz, a professor of deaf education who trains teachers. “These early years are critical, not only for the development of the child, but also for families.”

Mindy Ely, an assistant professor of visual impairment / blindness education, is the other professor who shares the big money.

The money comes from the US Department of Education.

