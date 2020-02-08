Advertisement

IT Carlow

5-14

–

0-15

Mary Immaculate

Cathal Dunbar scored a goal every half when IT Carlow’s dreams of a first Fitzgibbon Cup title in the second half of the game defeated Mary Immaculate on DCU Sportsgrounds.

Mary I was one point ahead of Cathal Bourke during the break, but Stephen Bergin and Liam Blanchfield turned the game upside down within a minute, while Dunbar and Chris Nolan scored the goals in added time.

A strong, diagonal wind devastated the action early on and the teams needed some time to deal with it. IT Carlow had no advantage and took the lead after 0: 3 to 0 after four minutes.

Shane Ryan brought the Limerick side out of the game, a free throw from Bourke was canceled by a fine attempt by Richie Leahy at the other end. The next three points were scored by Mary I when Bourke dominated the wind twice before Clares Gary Cooney drilled over a large score from a great distance and scored 0: 5 to 0: 4.

Cooney almost scored a goal for Andrew Ormond, but the corner striker was just a few inches away, and after Rowland made the first of two long distance calls for IT Carlow, Bourke and Cooney Mary I’s goals led by two points.

Limerick College seemed to have calculated IT Carlow during this phase, but seven minutes after the break, the game turned again when Dunbar scored his first goal.

However, Mary I’s response was powerful and Bourke scored the last three halftime points to give them a 0-11 to 1-7 lead.

It only took two minutes for IT Carlow to reach the level after the restart, but with Tim O’Mahony, who became an increasingly powerful force in the game, I took back the lead, but within a minute everything changed.

Tim O’Mahony from Mary Immaculate College Limerick with Sean Downey from IT Carlow. (© INPHO / Tom O’Hanlon)

In the middle of the second half, Gillane saved Dunbar’s shot, but Bergin shot him across the line. A minute later, Blanchfield was addicted to his brilliant high-catch, but he hit the net to take IT Carlow 3-10 to 0-14 in the lead.

IT Carlow continued to extend his lead with Casey Frees, while Kelly and Eoin Gaughan secured their spots in the final with late points and late goals added injury to Mary I in added time.

IT Carlow: E Rowland (0-2, 2f); F Hayes, S. Downey, S. Reck; P. Delaney, J. Cleere, M. Harney (D. Wall 60); R Leahy (0-2), L Scanlon; C Nolan (1: 1), J Kelly (0: 2), C Dunbar (2: 0); R. Higgins (S. Bergin (1-0) 42), L. Blanchfield (1-0) (E. Gaughan (0: 1) 55), S. Casey (0: 6, 4f) (T. Nolan 61 ).

Mary I: J Gillane; R. McCormack, D. Prendergast, E. McBride; C. Morgan, D. Browne, E. Cahill (M. O’Loughlin 59); D Ryan, J Considine; C. Bourke (0-9, 8f, 1,65) (P. Wall 55), G. Cooney (0-2), S. Ryan (0-1); A Ormond, T O’Mahony (0-3, 2f), C O’Brien (A Ennis 54).

Referee: J Keenan (Wicklow).

