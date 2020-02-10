Advertisement

Ricky Gervais advised Hollywood celebrities to give up their political reputation because their lectures tend to have the opposite effect for everyday Americans that they intended.

The British actor-comedian took stock of the Academy Awards on Sunday, at which actors Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Josh Gad used their stage time to discuss politics and the environment.

Gervais tweeted on Monday that he actually approves of many of the positions celebrities are taking, but thinks that it is understandably daunting for average Americans to be taught by rich Hollywood liberals.

I have nothing against the world’s most famous people who use their privileged global platform to tell the world what they believe in. I even agree with most of it. I was just trying to warn them that giving everyday, hard-working people lectures would have the opposite effect. Peace.

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 10, 2020

Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald later accused Gervais of hypocrisy and tweeted that Gervais was also guilty of talking to average people on his comedy shows. However, Gervais claimed that normal people who disagree with his policies didn’t bother him.

Yes, it’s annoying when people don’t hear our lectures. Even though we’re celebrities. How dare you? But that’s exactly what happens. That’s all I say.

– Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 10, 2020

In an apparently deleted tweet, Gervais defended Phoenix, but added that many people refuse lectures by celebrities.

“I know that many people openly hate celebrity party lectures and hit their heels. That’s all,” he said, according to a Washington Examiner report.

Gervais proposed Hollywood’s pomposity in a series of tweets before the Academy Awards, in which he emptied the acceptance speeches that were important to him. In January, Gervais hosted the Golden Globes and torn decency by joking about the virtue of celebrities, Apple sweatshirts, and Harvey Weinstein.

The ratings for ABC’s Oscars on Sunday fell to the lowest level ever and attracted around 23.6 million viewers, a drop of a whopping 20 percent from the previous year and 11 percent from the previous all-time low.

