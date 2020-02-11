Advertisement

Connie Chornuk / CBS

Ready to meet another (adult) member of the Steadman family in ABC’s 30-year-old pilot?

Odette Annable from Supergirl is cast as Janey Steadman in his thirties (otherwise), Deadline reports. (Twins Brittany and Lacey Craven played the character in the original series.) The pilot follows the children, now in their thirties, of Michael Steadman (Ken Olin), Hope Murdoch (Mel Harris), Elliot Weston (Timothy Busfield) and Nancy Weston (Patty Legal).

Janey is described as “a passionate, some say perhaps a driven person, possessed of what her friend, Brad, calls a very large engine in a very small car.”

Chris Wood, who also played on The CW’s Supergirl, was previously cast as Janey’s brother, Leo, described as “so intent on becoming a ‘big deal’ like his father’s skipping steps along the way.”

The makers of the original series Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick have returned to write the pilot, and in the case of Zwick. thirty-four ran for four seasons, from 1987 to 1991, on ABC.

In addition to playing Samantha Arias / Reign in Supergirl Season 3, Annable’s previous TV credits include Tell Me a Story, Pure Genius and The Grinder.

