Although many of the 19 children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have caused controversy over the years, it is Jill Duggar who is now making the biggest splash. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, rarely appear on Counting On. And Derick told his Instagram followers at the end of 2019 that he and Jill are only welcome in Duggar’s family home when Jim Bob allows it.

After Derick’s tea, Jill remained silent. But she did notice that she started her own PO. so fans can send her email if they want. And now it seems that not only she and Derick are open to receive gifts, but perhaps she is allowing her sons, Israel and Samuel, to participate.

Jill Duggar set up a PO. box for its fans to send email to

Derick made a number of destructive claims against Jill’s family. Although some of her followers may speculate about how she feels, we may never know for sure. She told one of her Instagram followers that she appreciates their concerns, but in general she is “pretty happy” with her decisions and where she is now.

Although Jill may not be as outspoken as her husband, it does not mean that she is not open to hearing from her followers. On January 3, she posted photos of her entire family who visited the post office to set up a mailbox. box. And she also gave the address for her fans, so that they could send what they wanted.

“Traveled to the post office today to get a new mailbox. box! Swipe up in my stories for contact information, “Jill wrote at her post.

She has already received e-mail despite some backlash from fans

Shortly after Jill her P.O. had set up. box, she started receiving emails from fans – and she posted it all on her Instagram story. On January 9, she studied the letters and boxes she had received while talking to the camera.

‘I have received e-mail from our mailbox. box for the first time! Thanks for the mail. Thank you, Miss Ellen, for the sweet gift and for the skirts … “Jill said.

Although she may be enthusiastic about everything she has received, some of her followers are skeptical about her decision to set up the mailbox in the first place. Jill and Derick have been accused of asking fans for money in the past, and some believe the couple is busy with the mailbox again.

“So you actually only beg for people to send you things for free now?” Said a follower on the message about setting the box.

“And people are stupid enough to send things and $$,” another wrote.

It seems that she also lets her children receive mail

Jill Duggar’s Instagram story about receiving e-mail Jill Dillard via Instagram Story

On February 5, Jill took her Instagram story with her while she was in the car, and it could be assumed that she just had the P.O. had visited. box she has set up. And she has Israel and Samuel in the back seat with their own mail.

“Hey Sam, what did you get?” Jill asks her youngest as he opens an envelope. It looks like he got stickers with the children’s program PAW Patrol. “Say thanks, Miss Ellen,” Jill tells Sam after opening his mail.

Jill then checks where she went to her camera. “We just walked past the post office and we all got happy mail,” the mother said. She added that she received a gift from Trades of Hope, and “Israel and Samuel received cards.”

When Jill returns home, she shows that her sons have also received special bills of $ 2 as a gift. And it looks like the cards, stickers, and dollar bills are all from someone called “Miss Ellen.” Jill has received gifts from her in the past.

We are not sure if Miss Ellen is a family friend or just a fan of Jill’s family, but we are sure that some followers of Jill have an opinion about her young children receiving e-mail from a potential stranger.

