So Andy Farrell decided last weekend to play it safe in his selection against Scotland?

“Really?”

The easier way to save space and time would have been to have Deegan, Doris, Kelleher et al.

Make a statement for building 2023. Something like in France. Dupont and N’tamack, 23 and 20. Bouthier on the full-back.

Ronan O’Gara, Munster, scores the winning goal in the final phase of the Heineken Cup game against Leicester Tigers in October 2006. Photo: Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

The new boys smelled Galthie and France on Sunday at the Stade de France for fresh bread. The players have fed on it.

Andy Farrell could have done the same in Dublin. Maybe he’s waiting for his time. Players seem to signal that Camp Ireland is already feeling more relaxed, whatever that means. I am fascinated.

France’s full-back Anthony Bouthier is a rare example of a bolter in modern rugby. One season ago, he played with Vannes Pro D2. Before that, he played Federale 1 (third rank). Finally Montpellier took on a barge, even though they had signed Handre Pollard, the ten world champions in South Africa.

Anthony Bouthier started on Sunday as a full-back and became a social media sensation overnight with a clearing kick for France, which was practically done on his own posts. It looked like it was turning towards another Parisian arrondissement before it touched five meters from the English line.

The French had a 17-0 lead at that time, and England seemed ready to strike.

It was a monster momentum swing. Bouthier caught it as sweet as a plum. The best feeling when you know that you have lost a kick. Distant cousins, spuds in one field, step out of the hand and from the tee.

One of the purest thrills I had ever had was not Welford Road, Millennium Stadium or even Thomond Park, but Galway Sportsground. It blew seven different types of storm and I didn’t use a kick tee. It’s called “maneuvering”, a technique where you almost run through the kick and land five meters behind the point of contact.

I made five out of five in cross winds, as if I were standing on the tee in Whistling Straits and riding the wind to an 8 m fairway with water on both sides. There is something in that.

It was like an arrow with a triangle, but the contact had to be flush.

I’ve always been fascinated by the art and technique of pedaling, both by hand and by tea. I used to spend Wednesdays in the Cork Con, practicing rhythm and technique.

Distance comes later. Everything was the process. One day Frankie Sheahan was there to practice his lineout throws and I shooed him to the second pitch because he broke my focus!

For my size I put a decent frame on it. That day in 2006 at Leicester’s Welford Road was one meter in the middle as the rain eased.

I was pumped. In front of 80,000 spectators, Bouthier witnessed the upward trend of adrenaline last Sunday. He worked on you and had your body pumped differently.

The trick against Leicester was almost to slow the body down to get the necessary serenity. It is difficult to practice the length. I don’t think you’re practicing anything longer than 40m to make sure you’re holding it in terms of technique, not strength.

But those who can produce both when needed are the real kick kings. Wilkinson, Carter (what about left?).

Half a penny. François Steyn. Jules Plisson, who is now with us in La Rochelle, is a mile away.

When I founded Mick ’the Kick’ Kiernan, Ralph Keyes and Georgie O’Sullivan, they were the big kicking guns in Cork. In Limerick there were people like Jim Gavin, Anderw Thompson, Aidan O’Halloran and Cilian Keane.

Before he went the way of the Cork footballers, Barry Coffey also had a monster shoe with him.

Before all of them – before better pitches, better ball, advances in shoes, S&C and sports psychology – there was the Welsh Neil Jenkins, who was ridiculously consistent at a time when he had no right: at that time, 80% who didn’t hear.

The Stade de France is a goalkicker stage. But the Broadway for kicker is Bulls’ Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, 1,200 meters above sea level, where the ball flies through the air.

I will never forget how easy it is to start a session on the morning of the second Lions test against Springboks 2009.

We’re bound to call the second test notorious, but I’m sure Fourie du Preez, Morne Steyn, etc. will be resurrected for the Lions tour next year.

There was more than one good reason not to give the Lions a series-decisive penalty against South Africa at the last minute, but the obvious reason was that 53 meters high was not that daunting!

The irony, by the way, was that I saw the same Morne Steyn briefly off the 10 meter line in November International on Lansdowne Road.

The difference between June in Pretoria and November in Dublin … France is lucky with the schedule of this year’s championship. If they weren’t at home in Italy that Sunday, I would say they were extremely vulnerable.

People are carried away with the victory over England. Not.

They’ve had that in mind for four months. Bernard le Roux, who was awarded last Sunday, may not be as disciplined next time.

We reserve the judgment. Ireland goes to Paris on the last weekend of the Six Nations. No one knows what to expect at this stage, but if we were to guess at the opening weekend, Galthie and the players would lick their lips.

The new “freshness” in the Irish warehouse is to a large extent the kiwi model, which is ironic when you consider who has just left as head coach. Andy Farrell will bring in some different approaches and philosophies, but he also knows that players say that when things go well, the environment feels like the best in the world.

Everyone has a point of view and a point of view that they can share, which is wonderful for personal responsibility and inclusiveness. However, you don’t want to design your strategies based on the feedback of around 20 different people. This is an agreement phase for Ireland, a time when they are looking for a groove.

This applies to the management and the players. There is now some time and space to be different, to be expressive. Time for the new trainer to plan his course.

I assume that they will have to stop working tomorrow.

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: “Why were you a coward?” Rassies culture shock. Hoggisms. Bring your shoes back

