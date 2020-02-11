Advertisement

Italian Navy frigate Virginio Pheasant was docked in Larnaca this week while operating in the Eastern Mediterranean to be present and undertake surveillance activities.

A statement by the Italian embassy in Nicosia states that the frigate carries out patrols in accordance with international law and to protect national interests.

The ships also carried out a joint military exercise with the Cypriot Navy, as the two EU countries had agreed on closer defense cooperation.

“The pheasant’s presence in Cyprus is part of the marine diplomacy activities that the Italian Navy conducts as part of international cooperation and dialogue with the countries in the region with which Italy maintains important political, diplomatic, economic and cultural relations,” said the message.

The frigate is the youngest Italian ship to visit the island after a number of Italian ships have flown to Cypriot ports in recent months.

The Virginio Pheasant is the second unit in the FREMM class and the first in ASW (Anti-Submarine Warfare) configuration.

It was delivered to the Italian Navy in 2013 and is currently serving the First Marine Division Command based in La Spezia.

