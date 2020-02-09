Advertisement

Italy called on Sunday for Egypt to release a young Egyptian researcher and activist at the University of Bologna, and said it had reason to believe that the security forces had tortured him.

The incident has revived painful memories of the disappearance and murder of an Italian investigator in Cairo in 2016, a case for which the Italian authorities are still looking for answers.

Patrick Zaky, 27, a graduate student at the University of Bologna in Northern Italy, was detained late on Friday when he arrived to visit his family.

He was detained on an order issued in September after he left to continue his studies, according to the Egyptian Personal Rights Initiative (EIPR), a prominent rights organization where he is a researcher.

They said he was accused of “damaging national security” and “broadcasting false news” – and beaten and electrocuted by security forces.

Peppe De Christofaro, Secretary of State for Education, said “a great deal of concern” about Zaky on Sunday.

He had a “serious fear that the young Egyptian investigator … is currently suffering from arbitrary and unjustified detention and that he is a new victim of violence and abuse by the Egyptian security forces,” he said.

He called on other countries of the European Union to join Italy and force Egypt to release him.

Everything needed to be done to protect Zaky’s safety and “prevent a repeat of unacceptable scenes of torture,” he said.

Zaky’s detention and reports that he has been tortured have revived the memories of the murder in 2016 of Italian investigator Giulio Regeni in Cairo Photo: AFP / Marco BERTORELLO

Italy’s response is partly prompted by the disappearance in January 2016 of 28-year-old Italian PhD student Giulio Regeni in Cairo, where he did research on Egyptian trade unions.

His heavily mutilated body was found a few days later in a suburb of the city, with the traces of torture.

The University of Bologna, where Zaky received a scholarship to study for a master’s degree, has already set up a crisis cell to help him. Students prepare a demonstration there on Sunday evening to call for his release.

“We will not allow a new Regeni case,” the organizers told the Italian news agency Ansa. “We will not leave Patrick alone.”

Last month, the Amnesty International rights group organized a demonstration in the northern city of Turin on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Regeni’s disappearance.

Although the Egyptian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement in his death, the affair has soured relations between the two countries.

On Saturday, Zaky appeared before an Egyptian prosecutor in his hometown of Mansoura, in the north of the country, sources of justice and security said.

He is accused of “incitement to protest without a permit”, “incitement to overthrow the state”, “running a social media account with the intent … to harm national security”, “broadcasting fake news “and” promoting terrorist acts, “the sources told AFP.

He will hold for 15 days for interrogation.

Since leading the military overthrow of Muslim President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi has overseen a crackdown on Islamists and secular critics.

It has focused on prominent dissidents, academics, activists, journalists and lawyers.

