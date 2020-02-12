Advertisement

Italian extreme right-wing leader Matteo Salvini must face trial for illegal detention of migrants at sea after senators voted on Wednesday to deprive him of his parliamentary immunity.

A court in Sicily recommended former Interior Minister Salvini to be tried for blocking migrants from stepping off a coast guard boat last July.

But ministers cannot be tried for actions during their office unless their parliamentary immunity is withdrawn.

The Senate decision sends the head of the anti-immigrant League party to court for abuse of power and illegal detention, for which he is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“I defended Italy. I have full and complete faith in the justice system,” Salvini told ANSA news agency after the vote.

“I’m not worried at all and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” he said, adding that he would “do it again if I came to power again.”

Salvini had refused to leave 116 rescued migrants from the Gregoretti Coast Guard boat – where they languished in uncertain circumstances for about a week – until a deal was made with other European states to accommodate them.

Salvini has repeatedly said he wants his day in court, and most parties have said they will vote for him to stand trial Photo: AFP / Filippo MONTEFORTE

A court in Catania accused him of “abuse of power” by blocking them on board from July 27 to July 31 last year and detaining them illegally.

Salvini insists that the decision was supported by the government and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Before the debate, Salvini went to Facebook to say that he “held his head high, with the quiet conscience of those who defended their country and people.”

“If a man is not ready to fight for his ideas, his ideas are worthless, or he is,” Salvini wrote, citing Ezra Pound, a 20th-century American poet known for his fascist sympathies.

The Gregoretti took on board 140 migrants on July 25 who attempted to make the dangerous crossing from war-torn Libya to Europe – on the same day 110 migrants drowned off the Libyan coast.

Some migrants in need of urgent medical care were removed from the coastguard ship, but 116 of them stayed on board for almost a week.

A senate committee decides later this month to lift Salvini’s immunity for forcing the Open Arms rescue vessel to stay at sea for days off the Lampedusa coast in August last year. Photo: AFP / Alessandro SERRANO

The “closed ports” policy of the then Interior Minister, aimed at stopping the arrivals of migrants from Libya, saw his popularity increase.

Italy has long complained that its European partners have left it to allow only migrants to arrive.

According to the Italian constitution, parliament can block legal proceedings if legislators believe that the minister performs his work and in the national interest.

The Minister of the Interior may restrict or prohibit access to or transit through Italian waters for public security reasons, except in cases involving military ships or ships in non-commercial government services such as coast guard boats.

Salvini’s League party joined a coalition government as a junior partner of the Five Star Movement in 2018, but became especially popular thanks to its tough anti-immigrant attitude.

Conte, who remained Prime Minister while Salvini deported his own government in August last year, says that he was not the one who decides whether the migrants can enter the port.

“The minister (Salvini) had approved a new decree that strengthened his powers,” Conte said in January. “He claimed the right to decide if and when the people aboard the Gregoretti would disembark.”

Salvini succeeded in avoiding a trial in a similar episode, in which he prevented 177 rescued migrants from boarding the coast guard ship Diciotti in August 2018 for several days.

Then the League-M5S government agreed that it was a joint decision, and the Senate then blocked Salvini for trial.

Salvini, whose party recently lost an important regional election in Emilia Romagna, faces another hurdle on 27 February.

A senate committee must decide to waive its immunity for forcing the Open Arms rescue vessel to stay at sea for days off the coast of Lampedusa in August of last year.

Given the slow pace of the Italian legal system, Salvini does not run an immediate risk.

However, if he is ultimately convicted, he would have had no politics for six to eight years.

