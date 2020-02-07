Advertisement

File image of the VHP model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya | Photo: Ananya Bhardwaj | The pressure

Ayodhya: In Ayodhya new controversies are brewing with a number of saints and Mahants upset that the Narendra Modi government has given up confidence in building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The government announced on Wednesday that a 15-person foundation called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra was established to build the Ram Temple.

What has caused much disappointment is the appointment of Attorney K. Parasaran as chair of the trust. It was generally believed that the president of VHP-led Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas, Nritya Gopal Das, would take responsibility.

Speaking to some reporters, Das said government confidence has become a medium to insult them. “We have sacrificed our entire lives to build the Ram Temple, but have no representation in the trust,” he said.

An angry Das even called for a meeting of the Ayodhya Saints at 3:00 PM on Thursday, but was later postponed after some local BJP leaders met him along with the Ayodhya DM and the SSP.

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh government informed ThePrint that Home Secretary Amit Shah had intervened and therefore canceled the meeting. Now his supporters claim that he will be accepted into the trust as a member.

The government has so far announced 10 members of the trust – three of whom are from Ayodhya. The Holy Church in Ayodhya now hopes that at least two of its members will be nominated for the trust.

“Trust is an Insult to Ayodhya’s Holy Community”

Mahant Suresh Das, a leading member of Digambar Akhara, who is very close to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, was also excluded from the trust.

That said it was an insult to Ayodhya’s saint that the government had not consulted any of them until membership of the trust was finally established.

“Every Ayodhya resident is satisfied with the forthcoming construction of the Ram Temple, but no consultation has been conducted with the saints. Our guru Ramchandra Paramahamsa had sacrificed his whole life for this movement. I had also had a long legal battle over building the temple, but when the time came to build trust, the Digambara Akhara was completely ignored, ”he said.

Das said about Adityanath. Whenever the CM comes to Ayodhya, he visits his Ashram, He said he had great respect for Adityanath and would see him soon to discuss the matter with him.

‘VHP Vice President Considered’

Sharad Sharma, Ayodhya spokesman for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said it was interesting to see who the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas represent in confidence.

“We hope that two members (with confidence) will come from the VHP. The name of VHP’s Vice President, Champat Rai, is currently under review. It has been associated with movement for a long time. Let us see who will ultimately be selected because there are too many applicants, ”added Sharma.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das of Maniram Das Chhavni, a religious site, said the foundation was established without consulting the saints associated with the Vaishnava sect.

This also raised objections to the confidence in Vimalendra Mohan Mishra, a descendant of Ayodhya’s royal family.

According to Das, Mishra has a political background, having previously contested an election on a BSP ticket.

“He has no connection to the Ram temple movement. If people like him can be accommodated (with confidence), why was nobody chosen from the community of saints? “, He said.

Rajkumar Das, an office keeper of Shri Ram Vallabh Kunj, another religious site in Ayodhya, told ThePrint, saying that if trust building after talking to prominent Ayodhya saints, all of this controversy would not have arisen.

Government tries to appease saints

The government is now trying to appease the saints.

On Thursday, BJP’s Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, along with Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and Abhishek Mishra City President of BJP, met with some injured saints to pacify them.

However, a source in the state government said the central government was fully aware of the internal politics in the saint community, and therefore decided to include people with a clean image as members of the trust.

The government wants to move the temple forward in a completely transparent way, the source added.

The three members from Ayodhya

One of them is Vimalendra Mohan Mishra from the royal Ayodhya family. He is also a member of the Ramayana Mela Sangrakshak Committee. He was appointed the “recipient” of the trust.

Another member is Anil Mishra, a well-known homeopathic doctor in Ayodhya. He is the registrar of the Homeopathy Medicine Chamber in the state. It is also RSS Karvahak for the Awadh region.

The third member is Mahant Dinendra Das from Nirmohi Akhara. He directed Ayodhya Baithak from Nirmohi Akhara. For several years he has been fighting against Nirmohi Akhara on the Ram Temple issue.

