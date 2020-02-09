Advertisement

CARSON, California. >> A great example of the unwavering competition for roster spots in the women’s football team of the United States was possibly a short video clip that appeared on social media on Wednesday.

It shows various American players who have resigned from a bus before a training session last week. Send Tobin Heath on with a cup of coffee and a gritty look. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, her headphones firmly in place. And then a surprise: striker Alex Morgan, seven months pregnant, blinking with a naughty smile.

Morgan, of course, is currently absent from the team that she helped to achieve the World Cup last year. Her first child is expected in April, just three months before the Americans will open the game at the Tokyo Olympics, and her visit to a training session was just a chance to see her teammates while they were in town to get their ticket for to beat the Games.

But there was also a subtle message sent in Morgan’s appearance, in her decision to warm up, and in the training videos she regularly posted messages on her social media accounts: don’t forget me.

She knows as well as anyone that after today’s 3-0 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament final, the American players will start a much tougher competition: the battle for places in this summer’s Tokyo Games team . And nobody, not even Morgan, wants to stay behind.

Simple math makes the battle for places a high-stakes affair: since Olympic rosters are capped at 18 players, at least five members out of the selection of 23 players that won the World Cup – talented, popular, world-beating players – should be out the team are cut before it leaves for Japan.

Regular guests such as Allie Long, Morgan Brian and Mallory Pugh, who had been left behind at the Olympic qualifiers, have already felt the pressure. And the emergence of new options, such as Lynn Williams, only makes the decisions more complicated, which can have major professional and financial consequences for the players involved.

“Yes, it’s tough,” said Carli Lloyd, who carries her ruthless competitive battle as a badge of honor, saying she saw teammates fall, even temporarily. But she also said it would only get harder. “It will be a killer.”

On Friday, with qualifying for Tokyo on the line in a semi-final of the winner, coach Vlatko Andonovski took little interest in experimenting; instead, he started 10 of the 11 players who entered the World Cup Final last July (with only Lloyd being replaced by the absent Morgan). Today, with the place safe, he equipped parts of his favorite line-up and sent out Williams, Christian Press and Lindsey Horan, and second-series defenders Ali Krieger and Emily Sonnett.

Press and Horan rewarded his faith – and strengthened their affairs for larger roles – with goals for the second half. Megan Rapinoe delivered the third goal off the bench, much to the delight of a crowd that roared louder when she took on her now famous arm-out celebration pose.

Now, with another win over Canada in the books, the daily competition for places and playing time will only increase. Mexico’s coach, Chris Cuéllar, joked on Friday that the US was way ahead of its competitors, because “any training is probably harder than many of their games.”

“Every game, every game, every training – it’s very intense,” midfielder Julie Ertz said about the expectations for players of old and new. “We take it very seriously, and we have a standard that we stick to.”

Aly Wagner, a television broadcaster who debuted her national team in 1999 and later played in two World Cups and two Olympic Games, lived those daily battles for more than a decade. “It’s murderous,” she said. “It is competitive and spicy and intense every day.”

“It’s emotionally a lot for each of these players,” she added. “If you play and start, it’s perfect. If you scratch and claw to get into this roster or get into the line-up, it’s a rut.”

Wagner and current players described the atmosphere of constant competition as a struggle, not from player against player, but from player against ‘their best self’. But yes, Wagner said, there were also hard mistakes and kicks in training, and sideways glances in the dressing room. Every player does it at a certain time, she said, and then sets it aside.

“That’s how you navigate through this environment,” said Wagner. “If you start thinking about you versus someone else, it’s septic. It is not good for you as a player and it is not good for the group. “

Instead, players try to sharpen their focus on things they can control. Midfielder Sam Mewis said that Andonovski had worked with her to improve even a single pass every time. Williams has been instructed to “do what no one else can do now, and use your speed and be dynamic.”

“So that’s what I do,” she said. “Hopefully he likes it. Hopefully it goes on. “

In the end, Williams said, whether she gets a bigger role for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup in March, or a series of friendly games in April or even the Olympics, “is not my decision.”

So she keeps trying to find out defenders. And Press, who hits the bar with a rocket today, will keep trying to score every time she is on the pitch. And Sonnett – who played multiple positions in recent games – will continue to show value in her versatility.

“A step is just entering the door,” Williams said. “And then hopefully the next step will come.”

