TORONTO –

A Canadian couple trapped on a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, have seen ambulances coming and going with increasing fear.

Trudy Clement and her husband are trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for almost a week after coronavirus cases emerged. She said in a radio interview with CTV’s Evan Solomon on Monday that “stress levels are starting to rise.”

So far, 126 of the more than 3,700 people on board have been tested positive for the new virus and transported from the ship to the hospital. Eight of the infected are Canadians.

Clements room is located on the starboard side of the ship, opposite the pier and land behind it. She said that when she and her husband go out onto their balconies, they can see “all the media lined up with their cameras.”

“They shrink daily,” she added. “We can see the ambulances coming and going. Today was especially bad. We had many more passengers and crew members who came with the virus and they were removed all day. “

Clement and her husband have been on the ship since January 6, which means that they have been away from home for more than a month.

“No matter how nice the room is, it’s no longer a nice place to be,” she said.

Although they have only been able to leave their room twice in the five days that they have been in quarantine, Clement says they still have a way to talk to other people without a phone – by going to their balcony .

“There are three other Canadians who are just above us, and we exchange news back and forth,” she said. “They have the same mentality as us: it is (that) this is not a good place to be.”

The increase in coronavirus cases among those on the boat worries her.

“The numbers have doubled in the last two days,” she said.

When it’s time to eat, passengers on the ship choose a meal from a menu with three options. The food is then delivered to their door by crew members who wear masks and gloves. From Monday she was asked to wear masks when they open the door, she said.

“So trying to remember to put your mask on when you open the door will take a few days to get used to it,” she said.

They have time: the quarantine only ends on February 19.

Clement said they were recently told that the ship had negotiated with Japanese officials about the best way for passengers to leave the cruise ship and find a way home when their quarantine ended.

It was reassuring to know that they were making a plan for the end of quarantine, she said, because she wasn’t sure if she would end up in Japan.

When she sees the ambulances picking up a new passenger to take them to the hospital, Clement says she knows she or her husband might be the next person in that position.

“We could be and the sad thing is, if one of you gets it, only one of you gets out of the ship, the other has to stay behind.”

