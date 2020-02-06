Advertisement

Although Parasite has received all the attention as South Korean film history this season – it is almost guaranteed to be the first film from that country to win the Oscar with the best international function – it also has a home-grown competition. In the absence, by Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam, the first South Korean documentary was ever shortly nominated for an Oscar when the nominations were announced on January 13. And if the short film wins, it can beat Parasite for the history books – all depending on the order in which the categories are announced Sunday evening.

The short film, about 29 minutes long, which you can watch above, is, like many Oscar-nominated documentary shorts, about a grim subject. In April 2014, the MV Sewol – a ferry with 476 passengers and crew – slowly began to sink into the Yellow Sea. The documentary juxtaposes helicopter images of the sinking and text messages of passengers trapped inside with recorded phone calls between government officials who have performed the rescue poorly. On board the passengers followed instructions to stay in their cabins while the captain and the crew left the ship. In the end, 304 people died, including 250 teenagers.

In the demanding and calm details, In the Absence shows the disaster unfolding and occurring in every possible way. But it also lingers for the aftermath, including the candlelight protests and the final deposition of president Geun-hye Park. As director Yi Seung-Jun said in an interview with Field of Vision, who produced the film, he was initially asked to make a documentary about the protests and the political unrest that resulted from the disaster. He claimed it all started with the Sewol ferry. “We presented the story of the Sewol ferry disaster to Field of Vision, how the disaster related to the protest and why people were so angry about how the government dealt with the disaster,” he said.

The Oscars are broadcast days after the United States completed its own presidential accusation process, and in fact In the Absence is one of the two current nominees describing the accusation of another country; The Edge of Democracy, a documentary feature nominated by Petra Costa and released by Netflix, follows the political unrest in Brazil that led to the deposition of Dilma Rousseff and the final rise of the current president Jair Bolsonaro. But it’s not just the political resonance that should make In the Absence such a strong contender, or even the excitement that two South Korean films can make history in one night.

