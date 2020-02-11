Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, now is the time to focus your attention on Memphis, Tennessee.

The Grizzlies, after being buried for two years in mediocrity and poor contracts, have accelerated one of the more impressive renovations you will see. And unlike other franchises in the NBA, they have seen you, Knicks, Bulls, and Hornets, while not embarrassing themselves without making the organization look clueless and incompetent.

There is no shortage of change in Memphis. The Grizzlies are in their third coach in Taylor Jenkins in as many years. Jenkins seems to have an idea of ​​what works with his team that is the second-youngest selection in the NBA with an average age of 23.8 years old.

This is Jenkins’ first head coach appearance in the NBA and he started his career with something no other head coaches do in the league. He coached this season in the Summer League. Most coaches spend the summer getting into precious rest before a normal season starts with 82 games, but not Jenkins.

He spent the summer developing some of his younger players for a month in Las Vegas before finally winning the entire preseason competition. Jenkins didn’t have to do that. After all, most players in that team are now in the G-League, but that is one way Jenkins has embraced the Grit and Grind culture that is so strongly rooted in Memphis Grizzlies’ basketball.

The Grizz have built their core of young budding superstars during their last two design classes. Jackson Jr. years selected from Michigan State with the fourth overall choice last year is now second in the team in its second season in the NBA with 17.3 ppg to go along with 4.7 rebounds per game. And all at the age of 20 years old.

JJJ is not the only 20-year-old in Memphis who makes waves in the NBA. Yes Morant, the second overall choice in the NBA design for 2019, is running away with the Rookie of the Year prize. The self-proclaimed “point god” blinds the NBA with its explosive scoring capabilities. Morant has an average team height of 17.6 ppg and seven assists per game. His court vision is very advanced for a player his age who contributes to 18,000 jaws in the Fed Ex Forum to be dropped off almost every night.

In Sunday’s victory over the road against the Washington Wizards, Morant went three times as much for his career. He finished with 27 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The only players to place a 25-point triple double on Morant at a younger age are Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Shareef Abdur-Rahim. That is an impressive company.

These two budding superstars are the reason why the Grizzlies are above 500 for the first time since December 2018. The people in the desert put the Memphis season in total at just 27.5 for the season. The next time out, the Grizz gets the chance to be the first team in the NBA to surpass their total this year with a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

And it’s not even the All-Star break!

This team will not continue the legacies of former Memphis legends such as Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, Mike Conley or even Marc Gasol. These Grizzlies score 10th in the competition in scoring in the first year of a newly appointed head coach system with four of the five leading scorers aged 24 or younger.

But don’t let it get confused, these young weapons are tough and ready to prove all doubts wrong. That has been proven in the past week, when part of the Grizz veteran and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala, challenged. Iguodala chose to stay outside until Memphis would trade him because he wanted to play for a title candidate in what is probably one of his last few seasons in the NBA.

Some of the Grizzlies felt offended because they are currently in the playoff photo as the eight seed in the Western Conference. Memphis regards itself as a contender who should tell you everything you need to know about the thinking of this group that seems to care only about opinions in the dressing room instead of outside.

The Grizzlies have always been a microcosm of the city of Memphis and all its people. It is the toughness, the extreme work ethic, the sustainability of the entire city that the teams playing in Fed Ex Forum always embody. It becomes clear that this will not change soon.

