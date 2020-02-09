Advertisement

The J.Crew Group, the U.S. men’s and women’s apparel retailer, is closing its Hong Kong stores, employees at both locations in the city said.

“Shops in Causeway Bay and near Lan Kwai Fong will close on February 23,” said a Times Square sales representative over the weekend. A seller in the brand’s second store, which sells only men’s fashion, at 9 On Lan Street also confirmed the closure. J.Crew was unavailable for comment. Third quarter earnings for this week are expected to be released in the US on Wednesday, February 12th.

Advertisement

A note in his Times Square store said, “This J. Crew store closes, but there is still time to shop if you save 50 percent of your purchase price.”

Wharf Real Estate Investment, which is owned and operated by Times Square, was not available to comment on the closure and monthly rent of the brand. However, industry experts said the 1,500-square-foot store would cost less than HK $ 1 million ($ 128,774) a month.

J.Crew joins a list of big names that do business in Causeway Bay, the world’s most expensive shopping district. In January, luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced that it would close its 10,000 square foot store in Times Square. The company, which pays an estimated HK $ 5 million monthly rent, decided to close the deal after Wharf refused an application to lower the rent. In August, the South China Morning Post announced that Prada closed its 15,000-square-foot store in Plaza 2000, across the street from Times Square, for which HK $ 9 million monthly rent was paid.

“Retailers selling luxury goods, top fashion brands and restaurants had a significant drop in sales after eight months of protests against the government in the second half of last year. Now the outbreak of the coronavirus has turned their business from bad to worse Locals and tourists who are too scared to go out, “said Peter Yuen, head of the investment department at Savills.

The outbreak, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, claimed more than 810 lives and infected at least 37,500 people, mainly in mainland China. There was a death in Hong Kong with at least 26 infected people.

Mainland Chinese and international travelers account for up to 70 percent of all luxury purchases in Hong Kong. As of Saturday, all mainland travelers entering Hong Kong, including residents, must be quarantined for 14 days. This is expected to lead to a further decline in these travelers.

Only 3.2 million travelers visited Hong Kong in December last year. This corresponds to a decrease of 51.3 percent over the same period in 2018, as the latest information from the Hong Kong Tourism Board shows. The number of tourists arriving in Hong Kong on the mainland decreased in December by 52 percent to 2.4 million after 5.12 million a year ago. Throughout 2019, the total number of tourist arrivals decreased by 14.2 percent to 55.9 million. The number of Chinese tourists on the mainland decreased by 14.2 percent to 43.8 million.

Not surprisingly, retail sales have declined. The Burberry Group announced that sales in Hong Kong had halved in the third quarter due to the protests. In November, retail sales fell 23.6 percent year over year. This is the second largest decline in existence.

“For some retailers, sales decreased 80 to 90 percent and there were hardly any buyers on the streets. In this case, some retailers would prefer to close their shops if there is no full recovery in sight,” said Yuen.

More from South China Morning Post:

Read the original article about the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post, download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

,

Advertisement