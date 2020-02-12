Advertisement

Although Jennifer Lopez did not attend the 2020 Oscars ceremony (ICYMI, the Academy did not recognize her portrayal of stripper kingpin Ramona in Hustlers), she still got out later that evening – in the typical J.Lo way – sparkling and glowing from head to toe.

“Jennifer’s dress was an inspiration, and it was all about creating beautiful skin and a shiny wet eye,” says her 20-year-old makeup artist, Scott Barnes, who created her look. He adds that the star brought in inspiration photos so that the couple could decide which atmosphere they wanted to go for.

This specific look was all about J.Lo’s skin and eyes, adds Barnes, who blended and rubbed the original and platinum formulas of his Body Bling shimmering body lotion over her skin.

Advertisement

When it came to her eyes, Barnes applied shiny purple and silver tones from his color-bomb palette, but he says it’s easy to make the look less dramatic, even if you don’t walk on a red carpet à la J.Lo . “You can always go without (fake eyelashes) or choose more neutral eyeshadow colors,” he says.

Scott Barnes

Although she may have a huge glamor team responsible for creating her head-to-toe look, even J.Lo makes her own final adjustments before she walks out the door.

Scott Barnes

“She always sees small details,” Barnes says, “and will take a brush and go with eye shadow or a foundation brush to mix certain stains.”

Advertisement