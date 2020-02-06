Advertisement

Irish winger Jacob Stockdale has signed a new contract with Ulster and the IRFU.

The deal will keep him with the northern province until the end of the 2022/23 season.

It was a productive week for Irish rugby leaders who signed a new deal with Leinster star James Ryan yesterday.

“I am very pleased to have signed an IRFU contract,” said Stockdale

“I am involved in two ambitious squads and know that I will develop as a player in both environments.

“Things were going really well in Ulster and exciting things are happening in the Irish team and the IRFU High Performance Center is world class.

“I look forward to being on the pitch for both Ulster and Ireland.”

Similar to his international teammate Ryan, Stockdale made its Irish debut in 2017 by attempting the United States.

The following year, the 23-year-old was an important part of the Six Nations Grand Slam winning team.

Stockdale scored seven tries in the 2018 edition of the tournament and was named player of the championship.

To date, he has made 16 attempts in his 26 friendly appearances for Ireland.

“Jacob has continued to grow as a player after joining the program in his first season in six nations,” said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

“He has consistently performed well for both Ireland and Ulster, and has tremendous potential to develop internationally.”

The winger made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016, playing 63 games with 27 goals.

Stockdale will be back in action for Ireland on Saturday after taking on Wales in the Six Nations.

