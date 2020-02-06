Advertisement

Why all involved should turn this into a fast free agency for Jadeveon Clowney.

It’s almost too perfect for it to happen, but there really aren’t many free agentfits that are better than the Tennessee Titans who sign Jadeveon Clowney.

Before I go into more detail about why they should both insist that this happens, I want to talk about why this signature would be so important for the Titans.

Although Clowney is not a DPOY candidate or something similar, he has a characteristic that cannot be quantified and that is his national presence. What I mean by that is that, in prosperity and adversity, he immediately becomes the defender on which cameras zoom in before the snap.

The Titans would immediately have a face associated with the defense that national media and undecided fans can hold on to. While that is not the reason why a deal like this should come about, it is something important that the Titans need.

Although Jurrell Casey is the oldest statesman in the defense of the Titans, he is not really someone who could quickly identify a random NFL fan. Clowney, on the other hand, has that marketability.

It would be the first time in Clowney’s career that he could be the man without a case for someone like Bobby Wagner or J.J. Watt as the other big name.

The defense of the Titans has excellent pieces in Kevin Byard, Jurrell Casey, Malcolm Butler, Rashaan Evans, Adoree Jackson, Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons and Jayon Brown, but you really don’t see many of these jerseys in the stand except the occasional Byard or Casey jersey.

Again, not to say that this is the reason that a deal must be closed, but it is a factor that benefits both parties that is not being discussed.

