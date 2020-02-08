Advertisement

Monday, February 3rd

Amar Ujala commented on the Union budget, arguing that the country’s budget and economic situation were unfavorable, so a balanced budget was expected. However, only time will tell how true the claims about higher spending are that lead to an increase in demand. The changes in income tax regimes will encourage people to spend more than they save. However, the divestment target is far too ambitious.

Dainik Jagran writes that it has been essential to take preventive measures against the deadly virus since the arrival of the corona virus in Kerala. It is said that the virus has spread to more than a dozen countries and an antidote is urgently needed. Kerala has successfully tackled the Nipah virus before, so it is hoped that public health measures will be taken to address the coronavirus threat, as the health infrastructure there is much better than in other states.

Tuesday, 4 February

According to Amar Ujala, the coronavirus is far more dangerous than SARS, which is spread from China. The corona virus is not only a threat to the Chinese economy, but also to the global economy. China’s growth rate is expected to drop from 6.1 percent to 5.6 percent, which will affect the global economy.

Dainik Jagran criticizes the opposition’s behavior for stalling the budget meeting and calls it negative politics. She writes that parliamentarians have a responsibility to discuss important national issues and not to block the house for limited political gains.

Wednesday, 5 February

Amar Ujala commented on the 15th Finance Commission report reducing the central government’s contribution to the states from 42 percent to 41 percent because Jammu and Kashmir are now part of the Union. However, some questions are raised about the cooperative federalism that the Modi government continues to promote. The biggest complaint by states is the reduction in GST stocks and the need to close this gap. You have not received a firm assurance from the government. In addition, the imbalance between north and south is a major problem. The southern states want the Finance Commission to set 1971 instead of 2011 as the base year for calculations. They argue that the southern states are paying a high price for keeping their population at bay.

Dainik Jagran asks why Congress pretended to “fight” the Delhi elections. It is said that from 1998 to 2013 the party is not interested in benefiting from its rule – 15 years of the Sheila Dixit regime with a legacy of development. Congressional leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi only held rallies at the end of the campaign window, while the congressional party machines on the ground seem comatose.

Thursday, February 6thRuary

Amar Ujala writes that the Defense Expo in Lucknow is an example of India’s growing strength in the defense sector and also shows the role that Uttar Pradesh has in defense equipment production. Two defense corridors are planned in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The focus is not only on the digital transformation of defense, but also on the willingness to face the challenges of terrorism, etc. The NDA government gave priority to arms production when it took power in 2014. 100 percent foreign direct investment in defense opened in the past 5 years, Rs 1700 crore has come in from FDI.

Friday, February 7thRuary

Dainik Bhaskar argues that the bitterness of the election campaign is not good for democracy. Regarding the high decibel and bitterness campaign for Delhi, the newspaper says the fact that Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal is described as a terrorist is anything but good. The campaign should not become so mean that people start to think that democracy means anarchic behavior. This is not a healthy phenomenon.

Dainik Jagran believes that after the Prime Minister’s detailed response to the CAA in Parliament, he hopes that people will understand the reality and will not be carried away by opposition propaganda. The Prime Minister rightly pointed out that the opposition viewed Muslims less as citizens of the country. There is no doubt that this will adversely affect the country.

