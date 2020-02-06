Advertisement

Jameela Jamil at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty)

In response to criticism of her casting on a Vogue show, Jameela Jamil set the record by acting as a queer – just to face a flood of even more criticism.

The actress, activist, model, and presenter received a wave of backlash after it was announced that she would sit on a jury for HBO’s new, unwritten fashion competition, Legendary.

Given that Voguing is rooted in New York’s black ballroom scene, which has long been a symbol of weirdness and LGBT + resistance, many questioned Jamil’s role on the show.

The star has been accused of appropriating the ballroom culture and occupying a space that could be given to someone more representative of the marginalized ballroom scene.

Jamil insisted that she accepted the position only because she wanted to bring her considerable following to a show that would “support and celebrate” the ballroom community, but as criticism increased, she felt compelled to make a personal announcement.

“Twitter is brutal. That’s why I never officially came out as a queer, ”she wrote.

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

In a statement that was “absolutely not what I wanted to get out of,” Jamil said that she did not reveal her sexuality because she felt restricted by her Asian heritage and because she was “afraid of the pain of being accused “Jumping to be a performative move”.

The following comment did just that.

Jamil was not supported to make an incredibly difficult announcement in incredibly difficult circumstances, but was swamped with negativity as people hurried to invalidate her identity as a strange woman.

Many joined journalist India Willoughby, referring to their long-term relationship with singer James Blake as “evidence” that she might not be strange, and appropriately forgot that bisexuality and pansexuality existed.

Others questioned Jamil because of the timing of her announcement, saying that she was using Queerness as a shield against her critics – although she was fully aware that this would only increase control over her, not minimize it.

One Twitter user made comparisons to “Kevin Spacey (coming) out gay not to go to jail”, while another claimed her reasons were “fundamentally commercial,” presumably to raise awareness of her upcoming show.

And a stubborn critic has picked out the language in Jamil’s testimony, claiming that her use of the word “allies” is evidence that she is not a real member of the LGBT + community.

Many have had legitimate criticism of Jamil’s justification for her role on the show, pointing out that the fact that she is able to use her large following does not excuse her to replace a rather marginalized part of society – but a large and ignorant part of the internet was simply designed to monitor their sexuality.

I am literally waiting for Jameela Jamil to announce that she is Jewish and will become the leading spokeswoman in the fight against anti-Semitism as she wants to join every minority these days 🙃

– “A very angry white girl” (@jnoahmorgan), February 6, 2020

When Jamil’s name came up on Twitter and the anger spread, several supporters believed that this level of hatred could only be reserved for a colored woman.

“I am really shocked by some of the vitrioles directed at Jameela Jamil,” wrote actor Charlie Condou. “As far as I know, she was offered a job.”

“Jameela made the mistake of being a brown woman with opinions. Partly unforgivable, ”replied Margo Milne.

Comedian Deborah Frances-White said: “Yes, Jameela Jamil is privileged, BUT she is still a brown woman in a racist world. You don’t have to agree to every action, but it’s not okay to bother her because she’s pretty is.

“She’s not exempt from the normal respect you show women in color, and she can take a job.”

– $ ydnie (@ssunnysyd) February 5, 2020

Although Jamil chose not to go on Twitter after her testimony, she would no doubt be pleased with the many messages of support that she has received amid the hatred.

Getting out is never easy and especially difficult for those who are forced to do so on a public platform. We are a long-time ally as well as a new member of the LGBT + community and therefore remain Jameela Jamil. Welcome to the family.

Send light & love

As a brown woman with a Catholic upbringing in my late 30s, I took my whole life to accept myself 100%.

I didn’t tell my parents

I came out last year, although it was liberating, it is also a hard way to learn how to navigate

Thanks for your courage 🙏🏼💜

– Ɠ Ɠ ന ™ 💎🏳️‍🌈 (@Lady_Star_Gem) February 6, 2020

I have never felt like I saw myself at this moment – you are exactly right: how scary and common it is to come from our diverse but unacceptable background. I love you and I support you so much – it gets easier, but overdo it. Social media can be a cruel place. Here with you 🌈❤️

– Zainub Amir (@zainubamir), February 5, 2020

Personally, I absolutely hate it when people try to maintain queer culture. This is one of the big reasons why it was very difficult for me to get out. I didn’t feel like I belonged to this culture even though I was gay.

You do you. I’m still stuck.

– Fall (@CaseyDtoid) February 5, 2020

If someone comes out strange, there is only one way: to share photos of them when they are sitting incorrectly on chairs. We love you, Jameela Jamil! 💖 pic.twitter.com/mn0V6cXYG9

– Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics), February 6, 2020

