Actress Jameela Jamil. (Amanda Edwards / Getty)

Jameela Jamil went into the “overwhelming” chain of events that ended when she was born a queer.

The Good Place actress talked about the “insane” day that began when she was incorrectly announced as MC and judge for Legendary, a new fashion competition show.

She was heavily criticized for taking on an outstanding role in the series despite a lack of ballroom experience.

Many accused her of hypocrisy because she had previously rejected the role of a deaf woman because she would rather see a disabled actor in the role (Jamil was born deaf in part, but later got her hearing back).

Jameela Jamil admits that her timing was bad.

Jameela Jamil quickly made it clear that she was only a judge, not an MC, and came out as a queer when she turned to the backlash – a move that caused even more sensation.

“It was completely overwhelming,” said Jamil on Instagram.

“A misunderstanding has been left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too quickly.”

Good. Last week was a perfect cluster fuck. It was completely overwhelming. The sequence of events was crazy, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too quickly, then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blown out because if you had one have been a secret for decades and you’re traumatized. It always feels like it just bursts out of you at every moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate. Fortunately, I chose the * most inappropriate * and unfortunate time for me. 👌🏽 Now you no longer have to be embarrassed. I TIPED FOR ALL OF US! 👊🏽 But the timing aside. Better outside than inside, and thanks for the thousands of friendly messages and deeply personal letters from strangers and people I know who come to me privately. I do not take it lightly and I am pleased that you felt ready to tell even one person about it. Do it whenever you think it is right, as long as you think you are safe. Don’t feel bad if you hide it for as long as you want and move at your own pace. But don’t be ashamed if you get it off your chest and know that you are not alone. There is a huge community of people who understand, respect and stand by you. We hope that this week will be quieter than the last one and send everyone the most love. Jam 🌈

Posted by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on February 10, 2020 at 7:29 am PST

She admitted that the time of her appearance was “bad” and explained that “in a moment of need and pain, personal things burst out”.

“If you’ve been secret and traumatized for decades, it always feels like a king is jumping out of you at every moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate one,” she said.

She joked that she “had a climax for all of us” and added, “Fortunately, I chose the most inappropriate and unfortunate time, maybe ever, mine. So now you don’t have to be ashamed of yours anymore. “

“Aside from timing,” said Jamil, that her queerness was “better than in,” and thanked the thousands of fans who sent her love and support over the following days, including some who came out to her privately.

I do not take it lightly and I am pleased that you felt ready to tell even one person about it.

Asking those who have yet to come out to do so if it is right and safe for them, she continued, “Don’t feel bad if you hide it and move it for as long as you need it Yourself at your own pace.

“But don’t be ashamed if you get it off your chest and know that you are not alone.

“There is a huge community of people who understand, respect and stand by you.”

