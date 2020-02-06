Advertisement

On Tuesday, HBO Max Jameela announced Jamil as a judge and the host of their new show “Legendary” revolving around drag culture in the LGBTQ community, specifically “voguing”, a form of dance that became popular in the 1980s, The reported Guardian.

Ballroom icon Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Tea Stallion and Law Roach were also announced as jury members. A Twitter debate followed the announcement of users who felt that Jamil should not be a judge in the show because she is distracting a place from someone who might fit better in a community she is not part of.

Not to take away her journey to queerness, but this statement by Jameela Jamil who defends her casting as a judge in an evolving competition show as a then closed person without connection to the ballroom scene, really emphasizes the misconception of “using someone’s privilege for beautiful so.”

– Hari Ziyad (@HariZiyad) 6 February 2020

The striking style of dancing fits into the ballroom category, which began in New York City as a way for black and Latinx communities to create acceptable, safe communities for trans women and gay men, CNN reported.

Jamil, best known for her role on ‘The Good Place’ by NBC, emerged as strange after the criticism. As part of an extensive Twitter message on Wednesday, she explained that she had added “a rainbow” to her profile name a few years ago when she thought she was ready to come out, but never wanted to officially announce her sexuality for fear of to be banned by the South Asian community.

pic.twitter.com/YcB6H7YCT0

– Jameela Jamil _ (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

“… I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, about something that caused me a lot of confusion, anxiety and unrest when I was a kid,” Jamil said.

In the post, she stated that she was unsubscribing from this ‘hell app’ for a while, because this was not how she wanted to discuss the conversation about her sexuality. She added that she knows that her sexuality does not qualify her as a member of the ballroom community, but that she has “privilege and power and a large following to bring to this show.”

Many who responded to the post felt that Jamil was a hypocrite, saying in the past that she doesn’t think actors should use their privilege to find a place with minority communities that often don’t get the same vote, according to NBC.

HBO Max has since named Dashaun Wesley MC for “Legendary,” Deadline reports. Jamil remains on the program as a judge.

Jameela Jamil attends the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on March 28, 2019. Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

