Jameela Jamil at the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater (Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty)

Jameela Jamil emerged as a member of the LGBT + community in response to criticism of her upcoming role in a new HBO Vogue series.

On Tuesday, HBO announced that actor, activist, model, and presenter Jamil would sit on a jury for his new, unwritten Legendary fashion competition.

Voguing, a dance form that has its roots in the New York ballroom scene that began around the 1960s, has long been a symbol of queerness and LGBT + resistance.

The HBO announcement sparked a backlash from many who believed that Jamil was not a representative of the black LGBT + community that created fashion. Criticism was exacerbated by an inaccurate press release stating that she would also be the MC of the show.

Jamil later made it clear that she would only be a judge, not an MC, but the online outcry against her casting continued when the star was accused of appropriating social culture.

She has now clarified the record with a statement on Twitter, stating that she identifies herself as queer, but has tried to get out beforehand due to her Indian and Pakistani heritage.

“Twitter is brutal. That’s why I never officially came out as a queer, ”she wrote.

“I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready to be accepted a few years ago. It’s not easy in the South Asian community, and I’ve always answered honestly if I’ve ever asked for it directly on Twitter.”

“But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of jumping performatively on a train about something that caused a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil as a child. I don’t come out of a family with * someone * openly.

“It’s also scary as an actor to openly admit your sexuality, especially if you’re already a brown woman in your thirties. This is absolutely not how I wanted to get out. I’m jumping from this hell app for a while because I don’t mean any Want to read comments that reject this. You can keep your thoughts. “

✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/YcB6H7YCT0

– Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 5, 2020

She continued: “I know that if I am queer, I will not be classified as a ballroom. But I have the privilege and the power and a large following to contribute to this show (like the absolutely legendary Megan Thee Stallion) and they are beautiful candidates and hosts. “

In response to the critics asking what brought them into the role of judge, she referred to her 11 years of experience as a hostess who was completely impartial, a newcomer to the ballroom and therefore a window for people just discovering it and to be a long-time ally of the LGBTQ community. “

The Good Place star added that she wasn’t yet talking to the press about her sexuality, and asked the media to focus on the participants in the new show, which is starting to shoot today.

