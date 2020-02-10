Advertisement

After a week of confrontation, Jameela Jamil told her to come out and said she might have a bad timing. But while she complains about the timing, she is also happy that her experience touches so many lives positively. On Monday, February 10, The Good Place star posted a long post on Instagram about dealing with the controversy surrounding the announcement that she will be a judge in the legendary series of HBO Max’s ballroom voguing competitions. In the midst of an accusation of taking away a part that could have gone to a member of the ballroom community, Jamil emerged as strange. However, she now recognizes that her timing could have been better.

Jamil’s post begins by saying that last week was “overwhelming” for her, and that the pressure she felt around the legendary controversy led her to “brighten up” her truth at a time when some people on social media accused her of she was calculated.

“The sequence of events was insane, a misunderstanding was not corrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too fast, then my timing was bad,” she began before explaining that she just couldn’t help telling the truth . “When you have had a secret for decades and are traumatized, it always feels like it can burst out of you at any given moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate,” she partially wrote. “Fortunately, I have chosen the * most * inappropriate and unfortunate time, perhaps someday, for mine.”

Despite the unfortunate timing, Jamil said she received letters from people who were touched by her words and decided to come out. She also clarified that there is no wrong time to get out, as long as someone feels safe to do so. “Do it when you think the time is right, as long as you think you’re safe,” she wrote. “Don’t feel bad about hiding it for as long as you need and moving at your own pace. But don’t be embarrassed to get it off your chest and know you’re not alone.” She decided, hoping for a much calmer week ahead.

The controversy began when HBO Max issued a press release that Jamil incorrectly called the MC of Legendary, when she is actually a judge. In reality, the MC Dashaun is Wesley, the ‘King of Vogue’, who is part of the ballroom community. Participating in Jamil on the jury panel are Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado, while DJMikeQ is in charge of the turntables. Despite the fact that HBO Max corrected the initial error, the social media backlash around Jamil’s involvement had already started, as a result of which the actor had issued her own statement.

In a February 5 tweet, Jamil acknowledged that “queer does not qualify” as an expert in ballroom culture, but her hope is that she can use her privilege and fan base to bring more viewers to Legendary, and in the process, “elevated marginalized stars who deserve attention and give them a chance. “She also chose to come out because some Twitter users accused her of not having links with the LGBTQ + community except being a lawyer.

“I always answered honestly if ever asked for it on Twitter,” Jamil wrote about her sexuality. “But I kept it low because I was afraid of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, about something that caused me a lot of confusion, anxiety and unrest when I was a kid.”

The conversation about Jamil’s coming-out was sometimes problematic, and although she admitted that the timing could have been better, her decision to come out as a queer ultimately helped others feel ready to speak their own truths, and that is not something that must be rejected. And true to that spirit, instead of focusing on the drama, Jamil ended her message with a message of support for everyone struggling with the decision to come out: “There is a huge community of people who understand you, respect you and stand with you. “

