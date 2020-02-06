Advertisement

Right on the heels of the final of the Good Place series, Jameela Jamil is confronted with a backlash about her role in Legendary, the upcoming voguing Competition series by HBO Max. On Tuesday, February 4, the streaming service announced that the star of The Good Place had been tapped to serve as a judge and emcee for ballroom series. And the decision was immediately received with much criticism.

Many began to speak about the role of Jamil in the show and criticized the streamer’s decision to cast her as an emcee. However, Jamil wasted little time taking Twitter to clarify the ordeal, claiming that the news was reported incorrectly and that she would only serve a judge, not a master of ceremonies, despite the press release obtained by Bustle referring to her as the “MC and judge “of the show. As of the release, Jamill will collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach and Leiomy Maldonado, who will act as additional jury members in the panel. HBO Max made a statement late Wednesday evening to Variety to clarify her role. “Dashaun is the MC / Commentator of the series and Jameela leads the panel of judges,” the statement partially read.

According to the press release, the series is meant to emphasize “modern ball culture” and it will include “divasfight on teams called” Houses “in fashion and dance challenges, including fashion for the chance to grab the legendary trophy and win a cash prize.” There will be a total of eight haunted houses, each consisting of five artists and a ‘house parent’.

“Hello! @DEADLINE says I’m the MC of this show! It’s NOT me,” tweeted Jamil in response to the outlet report on the show. “I’m just one of the jury members. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. With the help of the fantastic @TheOnlyMikeQ,” she continued. “I have been a ballroom fan for a long time and wanted to help create this show to celebrate this wonderful community.” She continued to post different follow-up tweets and claimed that the press release was incorrect and insisted that she should not participate in any way, form or form in the hosting part of events.

Jamil also responded to a tweet from HBO Max who announced the show about the announcement and asked them to remove the tweet and correct the error. “I’m not the MC! Please bring this down and credit @DashaunWesley correctly as MC with @TheOnlyMikeQ,” she replied. (The HBO Max tweet has since been deleted.)

Jamil’s new colleagues have since supported her. Dashaun Wesley, who is only mentioned as a “commentator” in the press release, apparently defended her on Twitter, tagged the actor and wrote, “welcome to the team.”

Shortly after the news was first announced, Trace Lysette went to her social media account to share her own thoughts on the issue and revealed that she herself had auditioned for the role. “When the mother of a house blows for nearly a decade, the species (spirit) blows when ppl gets a connection without connecting to our culture,” tweeted Lysette. Although she added, she has no bad will towards Jamil. “This is not a shadow of Jameela, I love everything she stands for. If I doubt anything, then the decision makers.”

Jamil has since responded to Lysette’s tweet and tried again to resolve any miscommunication. “The trail. I think you auditioned as one of the housemothers. I’m just one of the judges, “Jamil replied. ‘No housemother. We didn’t do the same thing. “

Despite all the controversy, Jamil remains enthusiastic about her new project. “I am so excited that you meet the participants of the best houses in the ballroom world, their extraordinary stories, talent, grace, humor and beauty,” she tweeted.

Editor’s note: this article has been updated with a statement from HBO Max.

