Actor James Woods returned from Twitter exile late Thursday, tweeting for the first time since his publicly-held feud with the social media giant last year.

The Oscar-nominated actor wasted little time firing 20 tweets in his first few hours, including volleys to Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT). He also beat up Democratic Party leaders for their insane handling of the Iowa assemblies.

James Woods received a message from President Donald Trump on Friday from his more than 2 million followers.

I just can’t express how honored I am by the kindness and warmth I’ve received from so many of my Twitter friends tonight. They are really good people. Thank you very much. I am in tears.

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Welcome back, James! https://t.co/m116MGrrRo

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

Woods has so far offered no explanation for his decision to return to Twitter after almost 10 months away. In one of his first tweets since his return, the star joked that he was “on vacation for a while”.

I was on vacation for a while to avoid the news. How did the # Müller thing go? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa Caucuses? #MichaelAvenatti Still a Candidate for Democratic Presidency? How’s #JeffreyEpstein?

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Twitter blocked the Woods account @RealJamesWoods in April 2019, claiming that the actor violated the platform’s terms of use with a tweet using the hashtag #HangThemAll. Woods used the hashtag in an obvious reference to democratic attempts to remove President Trump from office.

The social media giant said Woods’ tweet violates its rules of abusive behavior and targeted harassment.

Of course, Twitter does not inform its followers. @RealJamesWoods received the following email: pic.twitter.com/2nnnVBVktQ

– Sara Miller (@ Millerita), April 20, 2019

It remains unclear when Twitter unlocked Woods’ account. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Woods seems to have kept his more than 2 million followers. The actor gathered his great Twitter, which he followed through a combination of star power, devastating political commentary, and humor aimed at liberal politicians.

On Friday, Woods trolled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her decision to tear up a copy of President Trump’s report on the union speech on live television. He also condemned Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after claiming that her presidential campaign marginalized black women in her staff.

In fact, Italian grandmothers are loving, charming, and endowed with the wisdom of the centuries. Speaker Pelosi’s classless gesture had none of these characteristics. However, I am not personally addressing your mother because she is obviously in poor condition. https://t.co/qqHqhepNwN

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Not enough space in the Warren TeePee for colored women? No surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has always been … https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

The actor also came across Senator Romney and called him a “rat” to vote to sentence President Trump during the Senate’s impeachment process this week.

This is the guy who happens to be a silent stinker in the elevator and then teaches everyone about bowel management. You will never come back from this, mittens. Even your magic pants won’t save you. #MittTheRat https://t.co/Rh9ZSPkKfo

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods also targeted the Clintons, which he had targeted on Twitter several times.

And hopefully at some point you will emerge victorious in bringing the #RapistClinton to justice. We’ll be by your side until he sits behind bars (hopefully supervised by the same guards who guarded Jeffrey Epstein). https://t.co/SmgcJ1Mrhp

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

In his joke about the Iowa rallies, Woods wrote that democratic leaders “cheated elections so long that they couldn’t even vote for themselves.”

The Democrats have cheated on elections for so long that they cannot even vote for themselves … #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/31CnbxwRfy

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Do you have a tip? Contact me at [email protected]m

