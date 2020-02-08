Advertisement

Reflecting on the life of Kirk Douglas, who died earlier this week at the age of 103, Jamie Lee Curtis went to Instagram to talk about her parents’ friend and co-star. She remembered how the Hollywood legend also saved her life.

“I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I was driving my tricycle into the pool at a party and diving into it and bringing me up from the bottom, still paddling (sic),” she shared on Instagram.

Douglas starred in four films with Curtis’ father, Tony Curtis. The most famous was 1960’s Spartacus, directed by Stanley Kubrick, but in 1958 Richard saw Fleischer’s The Vikings, followed by Blake Edwards Operation Petticoat in 1959. John Huston’s The List of Adrian Messenger came in 1963.

Advertisement

The Vikings also played Curtis’ mother, Janet Leigh. Curtis still used the publicity of Kirk Douglas with her parents (and a radiant Ernest Borgnine) from the reckless historical epic in her Instagram post, along with candid photos from her childhood.

The funeral of Kirk Douglas was held in Los Angeles on Friday. In addition to his widow, Anne Buydens, his sons Peter, Joel and Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones, Steven Spielberg was present.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hyk9UScz4_8 (/ embed)

Advertisement