Jamie Lynn Spears‘Baby Daddy was arrested for burglary after police said he was linked to a theft raid.

Police officers blown up in Mississippi Casey Aldridge back on December 30th, and he has now been charged with 5 burglary counts of a warehouse and a count of burglary counts of an apartment.

Police said Casey was arrested after being linked to the break-ins at several campsites in the Gloster, MS area.

As you know … Casey and Britney Spears‘younger sister have a daughter together, 11 years old Maddie,

Jamie Lynn was only 16 when she became pregnant in 2007. Casey was 18 years old at the time, and they were briefly engaged before they broke up.

TMZ told the story … Casey was also arrested for drug possession last February When police say they passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

While Casey has had a tough time, Jamie is just the opposite. She is now married to Jamie Watsonand in 2018 they had a little girl Ivey Joantogether.

