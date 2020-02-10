Advertisement

The decision to book the former prime ministers of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Security Act (PSA), which provides for a sentence of up to two years, is ethically questionable, unlawful and political counterproductive. The two leaders were booked under PSA shortly after the six-month detention center was closed. Omar’s father, the former CM Farooq Abdullah, is also detained under PSA. Parts of the media have quoted a government dossier outlining the indictment. If these reports are correct, Omar Abdullah was accused of representing radical ideology, the ability to influence and encourage people, and instigated people against India. Ms. Mufti has also been reportedly accused of promoting separatism and making provocative statements that have led to violence.

The government’s approach to the detention of leaders is worrying. First, it violates the spirit of the constitution. Individual freedom is at the heart of the democratic constitution. The government has provided no concrete evidence to suggest that the Abdullahs or Ms. Mufti have done anything to fuel the violence or break up the Union. Yes, these leaders have criticized the government’s decision to effectively cancel and share Article 370 in the state. Yes, they host parties that can organize demonstrations against these movements. However, this is her fundamental right as an Indian citizen. If the government really wants to integrate J&K into the Union, it cannot do so without giving the citizens of J&K the same rights that Indians exercise elsewhere. This cannot happen if democratic activity is not restored, which can really only happen if these leaders are released.

The move also undermines the interests of the Indian state. The Abdullahs and Ms. Mufti have stood up for the Union in the most difficult times, when the mood on the street was marked by resentment against Delhi and when terror groups from Pakistan caused chaos. The current charges against them contradict common sense – because it is almost an implicit indication that their support for the constitution and democracy deserves punishment. Won’t this strengthen those who are against India? The center may want to encourage new power in Kashmir’s communities – but it cannot be done by restricting individual rights. Delhi is weakening its own political and diplomatic case regarding Kashmir.

