The actress and left-wing activist Jane Fonda wore an old dress that she wore in the dressing room at this year’s 92nd Academy Awards to combat climate change.

At the Oscars on Sunday evening, Fonda presented the award for the best picture in a dress by Elie Saab, which she wore at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 – a decision she made after inspiration from the youthful climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“Do you see this coat?” Fonda said to a crowd during a climate change protest last year. “I needed something red and went out and found this coat for sale. This is the last item of clothing I will ever buy. “

“I grew up when consumerism didn’t have us under control,” said Fonda. “So when I talk to people and say,” We don’t really have to keep shopping. We shouldn’t be looking for our identity. We just don’t need more stuff. I have to have the conversation. So I don’t buy clothes anymore. “

In a similar NPR interview last year, Fonda said, “I don’t buy clothes anymore.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

