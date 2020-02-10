Advertisement

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter appear at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the Oscars with a musical performance that blew up the whole house.

The two stars took to the stage for the opening of the Academy Awards on Sunday, leading a musical opening number that began with Monae as Mister Rodgers as the prelude to A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

She said to the crowd, “Hello, neighbors. Tonight we celebrate the art of storytelling, the outsiders, the outsiders, the misunderstandings, the voices that have been robbed for a long time. Be loud, be illuminated, be seen, be heard, because tonight we will be alive! “

Porter made a surprising appearance in the medley, revealing his second of three outfit changes for a tribute to Elton John’s Rocketman, who dressed himself as Sir Elton for the all-too-short duo with Monae.

Janelle Monae “proud to be here as a Black Queer Artist”.

During the performance, Monae said emphatically: “Tonight we celebrate all the talent in this room. We’re celebrating all the women who made phenomenal films and I’m so proud to be here as a gay artist and tell stories. Happy month of black history. “

The barb came after critics pointed out that all of the nominees for the best director are pure whites – with the exception of parasite director Bong Joon-ho, who is a Korean heterosexual man.

The performance was a storm with fans who couldn’t get enough of Monae and Porter – who unfortunately weren’t there to anchor the hostless show.

One wrote: “Omg this legendary opening … Janelle, Billy Porter, all the film characters, talking about filmmakers, Black History Month, everything was an explosion and a feast – #Oscars.”

Another added: “The gays and queers are excited.”

Porter then tweeted: “You know that I’m still better than ever.” Looks like a real survivor and feels like a little kid with one of my favorite songs from @eltonofficial! “

Monae simply wrote: “T H A N K Y O U !!!!!!!!!!”

Elton John is only LGBT + winner of the night.

The only big LGBT + prize of the night went to Elton John, who, together with his long-time colleague Bernie Taupin, won the Oscar for the best original song for Rocketman’s “I’ll love you again”.

The singer made a moving speech in which he thanked his husband and two sons.

“David, I love you so much,” he said, adding, “How much do I love you to my handsome boys who see this in Sydney? Dad loves you. “

