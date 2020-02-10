Advertisement

The Oscars were again hostless, but the audience – at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and watching from home – was treated to a show-stopping number at the start of the show.

Janelle Monae started the night and her opening performance with a tribute to Mr. Rogers and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in a red vest and on a set that was very reminiscent of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. She even put her hat on Tom Hanks.

She was then accompanied by dancers and Pose’s Billy Porter for a number (and in costumes) that honored the nominees of the award show and last year in film. While the performance went from the stage to the audience, she even encouraged those in the front rows to sing along.

Then Chris Rock and Steve Martin took the stage, and Rock immediately joked: “While we were watching this behind the scenes, Steve tells me:” J.Lo kills it for two consecutive weeks. “” Martin then noticed on that she was degraded earlier after hosting, and Rock blamed Twitter for host-less awards shows.

